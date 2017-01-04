Wilson, Plessinger, and Robb Beams on DMXS Radio Tonight

Dean Wilson has always been a rebel in his own way and has persevered over many setbacks throughout his career. Deano was left without a factory ride when all the chips fell this off-season, but staying to true to his nature went all-in on himself with a privateer effort to begin the season. The fans love an underdog and will undoubtedly be pulling for the ballsy Scottish invasion at Anaheim this weekend.

Yamalube/Star Racing Yamaha’s Aaron Plessinger was the 2016 250SX East Region Championship runner-up and hopes to get his redemption on the West Coast this year. Aaron is able and ready to be the top dog after the team lost several big hitters off their roster.

Few guests garner more feedback than when Coach Robb Beams comes on with one of his fitness/nutrition/training segments. Our listeners love having their individual questions addressed on the show, or with follow-up emails with Robb. We have some exciting things planned this year with Coach Robb and always look forward to catching up.

DMXS Radio thanks Lucas Oils, Troy Lee Designs, Moto Dynasty, SCOTT, Shades of Gray, Racer X, MX Sports, DUBYA Wheels, GoPro, OGIO, Concept2 Rowers, Coach Robb Beams, Vurbmoto, Skull Candy, and Stellar MX Graphics for their continued support.

DMXS Radio has been making Bad Billy proud since 2001!

www.dmxsradio.com

Tonight at 8-10pm EST