Watch: The BPR Project Episode 1

Film: M66 Productions

The Barn Pros Racing/Home Depot Yamaha team and Mason Churchill from M66 Productions have teamed up for the supercross season to give you a behind the scenes look as Chris Alldredge, Scott Champion, and the rest of the Barn Pros team prepare and compete in 2017. In episode one, watch as Alldredge and Champion pound out laps on the test track and listen to former supercross champion Rick Johnson talk about his expectations for the team.

New episodes will be released every Wednesday at 9:00 a.m. PT after each 250SX West Region round.