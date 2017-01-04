Staging Area: Anaheim 1

The next two sections are long rhythm straights. Anaheim is notorious for these and there is opportunity for some big combinations. James Stewart would always find some way to quad something and I expect some big attempts in practice Saturday. There isn’t typically a lot of passing but staying low in these sections can pay big dividends. Ken Roczen is great at this and has an edge over Ryan Dungey at times. Watch for Roczen to set riders up for a pass in the bowl berms, but the work was done on the straightaway.

There is a short whoop section before the finish line and I expect these to be super big and tough. A rider like Marvin Musquin could use a “jump in, jump out” strategy in a set like these. As they break down, Marvin will look for opportunities to utilize his skill set. One other point to watch is the bowl berm before and after. If a rider slingshots around the outside of the first berm, they will be perfectly set up for a block pass in the berm just before the finish. This could be a huge factor for a last-lap pass in every race. Could you imagine a take-out scenario in all of the qualifiers and main events? Good stuff.

Questions I Need Answered:

Has Ryan Dungey found any more speed since October?

Will the extra time help Eli Tomac bridge the gap?

How will Trey Canard adapt to the KTM?

Blake Baggett has been a hot name around the test tracks. Can he bring it to A1?

Who is ready to take over the 250 class reins?

Can Reed shock the world yet again?

How does Cooper Webb fit into the pack?

Will Steve Matthes wear pants at any point in 2017?

Who’s Hot:

Ken Roczen is coming in piping hot. He was crazy fast in October and hasn’t looked to do anything but improve since then. The only thing hotter than the red on his Honda is the momentum he is carrying.

Ryan Dungey is your defending champion and while he may not have a ton of momentum on his side, he still has the #1 plate. He has been there and done that so I expect a calm and solid performance on Saturday.

Austin Forkner has been waiting on this supercross debut since his last Amateur All-Stars win at the Monster Energy Cup in 2015.

Blake Baggett’s been setting the test tracks ablaze this off-season. He may be the sleeper for Saturday.

Aaron Plessinger has been tagged by several of those in the know as the man to beat. If he can get his starts dialed, look out.

Eli Tomac won the MEC and is surely in a better place than he was this time last year. I think he is a bit under the radar, which is good for the boys in green.

Who’s Not:

Justin Barcia suffered a wrist injury before the start of the season and will miss “rounds” of supercross. He had this exact same thing happen last year with a last minute thumb injury leading up to A1. Tough break for a team that has fought tough breaks as of late.

Matt Bisceglia suffered an ankle injury and will sit out until at least the beginning of the 250SX East Region.

With lows in the 50s and possible rain in the forecast, the fans will not be hot.

Bold Predictions:

Chad Reed comes out swinging. Vintage Chad Reed.

Ken Roczen wins and then asks if everyone smells what the Roc is cooking.