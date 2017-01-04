3 on 3: Hot Takes!

1. Predictions for the opener, please.

Jason Thomas: Anaheim 1 is a pressure cooker for the riders mentally. For the last couple of months, every thought has centered around this season and it all culminates with one night. There is an unreasonable amount of emphasis put on this race. It really is just another race in the big picture. The same amount of points are paid and when we look back on it a few months from now, it will seem like just another round. Sitting here this week, though, it is a monster in the minds of every rider.

I look for the contenders to come out swinging. The 20 minute plus one format should even out some irregularities, giving those with bad starts a chance to move forward. I think Ryan Dungey and Ken Roczen will be on the top-two steps with the last step up for grabs between Eli Tomac, Jason Anderson, Marvin Musquin, Chad Reed, Cole Seely, Trey Canard, Cooper Webb, Davi Millsaps, Blake Baggett, and Justin Brayton. I know that's not really narrowing it down, but I think there will be a big battle between Roczen and Dungey and that will steal all of the limelight and headlines. I like Roczen to win the opening salvo, but Dungey is in this for 17 rounds.

Steve Matthes: First up, welcome back 3 on 3, otherwise known as "Hot Take Central!" Yep, it's time I guess—supercross is here! Well, kind of anyways. Predictions for the opener, eh? I think I'm going to take the best of both worlds (first Van Halen reference in this feature in 2017) and give you a prediction. By that I mean that plenty of times, something nutty happens at A1. Millsaps and Canard racing for the win, RV crashing his way back, Anderson racking up a podium as a rookie, Bradshaw dominating, RJ and Bailey having the race of their lives, and so on and so on.

But, you can't take the nuttiness and get too far out of whack. I think Roczen establishes himself as the points leader after A1. New bike and new Ken doing just like he did in his debut on the RCH Suzuki. And I think Dungey gets a so-so start but uses the timed main event to his benefit and puts it on the box in third. Ryan Dungey making the podium is perhaps the least nutty thing I've said so far. Here's where I get nuts: Cole Seely for second! A Honda 1-2 finish and it rains red (“Red Rain” is a great Peter Gabriel song by the way) at Anaheim. Seely is my pick to do some damage this year, he's been riding well and he's good on that SoCal hard slick dirt. Roczen, Seely, and Dungey at the opener. Stamp it. Well, no, don't do that actually.

David Pingree: Roczen wins and walks around shirtless at some point. Dungey will be a solid second and Seely is on the box in third. I'm looking forward to a great battle inside the top 10 between Musquin, Anderson, Tomac, Reed, Webb, Canard, and Brayton. There is a lot of talent and not much room at the top; should be fun to watch.