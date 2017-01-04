250 Words: 250 Team Guide

Monster Energy Supercross is back! The opening round of the 2017 season begins this Saturday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. A new year also means new numbers, riders, teams, etc. It’s hard to keep it all straight.

Luckily for you, we’re here to help. Here's a handy guide for the weekend and the season. Bookmark this, print it, or just keep this window open on Saturday night and you'll feel like an expert!

In case you missed it, you can check out the 450 Team Guide here.

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki