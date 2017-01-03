Redux: Just How Deep?

Wowzers. Yeah, five winners in a season is about the max, and the average is about 4.5. It’s doubtful we’ll see 10 winners this year, although I’d trade winning lottery tickets to see that in my lifetime. But neither scenario is likely, so this is where things get stingy. Who will eat and who will starve?

Even six winners might be stretching it, especially when you consider this: last year Anderson won the opener (which is usually a weird race) and again in Detroit (but only because Dungey was penalized). Tomac won Daytona, which is unlike any other supercross track. Outside of those three weird races, Dungey and Roczen won every other event!

Moreover, what scraps does this group leave? You could conceivably create a weekly top 10 in the results with these riders alone, but that leaves Davi Millsaps, Blake Baggett, Josh Grant, Justin Brayton, Weston Peick, Justin Bogle, Broc Tickle, and Christophe Pourcel outside of the top 10, not to mention Dean Wilson (who will be racing on a privateer Yamaha) and the Stewart brothers if they end up making it to the races with competitive bikes and programs. Man, we like simple categories like race winners, podium guys, top-five guys, top-10 guys. These are easy classifications to make until you actually write those names down on paper and realize you’re cramming eight pounds worth of riders into a four-pound bag. This second group isn’t chopped liver, either. Weston Peick will fight you for saying he’s a 14th place guy, but here’s a list: