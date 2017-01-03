Official: Fredrik Noren to TiLUBE/Storm Lake Honda
Fredrik Noren confirmed on his Instagram account yesterday that he will contest the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season with TiLUBE/Storm Lake Honda.
“I'm happy to say that I will be riding for Tilube/Stormlake Honda for the 250 East Coast supercross championship. I'm beyond excited to be part of this great group of people and sponsors.”
Racer X’s Steve Matthes reported the news on his personal Twitter account back in December.
Fast Freddie running 250SX East with the Ti-Lube Honda team— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) December 20, 2016
Noren, a native of Sweden who is still very much trying to find his footing in supercross, made a career-high seven main events in the 250SX West Region last year.
Noren spent much of 2016 with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Honda, before filling in for the injured Cole Seely at Honda HRC—it was the third time in his career he’s been part of the team—in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He finished the 450MX season 10th in points.