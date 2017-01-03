Official: Fredrik Noren to TiLUBE/Storm Lake Honda

Fredrik Noren confirmed on his Instagram account yesterday that he will contest the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season with TiLUBE/Storm Lake Honda.

“I'm happy to say that I will be riding for Tilube/Stormlake Honda for the 250 East Coast supercross championship. I'm beyond excited to be part of this great group of people and sponsors.”

Racer X’s Steve Matthes reported the news on his personal Twitter account back in December.