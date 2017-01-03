Official: Fredrik Noren to TiLUBE/Storm Lake Honda [Update]
Fredrik Noren confirmed on his Instagram account yesterday that he will contest the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season with TiLUBE/Storm Lake Honda.
“I'm happy to say that I will be riding for Tilube/Stormlake Honda for the 250 East Coast supercross championship. I'm beyond excited to be part of this great group of people and sponsors.”
Racer X’s Steve Matthes reported the news on his personal Twitter account back in December.
Fast Freddie running 250SX East with the Ti-Lube Honda team— Steve Matthes (@pulpmx) December 20, 2016
Noren, a native of Sweden who is still very much trying to find his footing in supercross, made a career-high seven main events in the 250SX West Region last year.
Noren spent much of 2016 with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Honda, before filling in for the injured Cole Seely at Honda HRC—it was the third time in his career he’s been part of the team—in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He finished the 450MX season 10th in points.
[Update: Jan. 3, 3:38 p.m.]
We've just learned that Jesse Wentland will also be joining the TiLUBE/Storm Lake Honda team and will be riding in the 250SX East Region alongside Noren. Jesse is coming off last season with three top-10 finishes and also a career-best fifth place in Toronto. You can view the full press release below:
Mount Ayr, Iowa – TiLUBE backed riders, Fredrik Noren and Jesse Wentland, will be contending the 2017 East Coast Lites Supercross Series. Their Hondas will be prepped by Buddy Brooks, with support from American Honda, along with continued support from Storm Lake Honda.
Fredrik Noren was born and raised in Sweden. As an amateur in 2009, he won the Junior Swedish Championship. The following year he was the Swedish National Champion as a pro. He came to the U.S. to ride professionally, spending some time riding for Factory Honda. Fredrik is coming off an awesome season, in which he finished 10th overall in the final point standings of the Outdoor Pro Motocross Championship. Watch for the TiLUBE Honda rider at selected West Coast Supercross rounds in the 450 class.
Jesse Wentland hails from Elk River, Minnesota. As an amateur he has qualified for Loretta Lynn’s 10 times. After a second place finish in the 450A class and a championship in the Pro Sport class, Jesse turned pro. Last season, Jesse had several top 10s in Supercross, including a career best fifth place finish in the Toronto main event.