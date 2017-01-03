Official: Fredrik Noren to TiLUBE/Storm Lake Honda [Update]

Noren, a native of Sweden who is still very much trying to find his footing in supercross, made a career-high seven main events in the 250SX West Region last year.

Noren spent much of 2016 with Rocky Mountain ATV/MC Honda, before filling in for the injured Cole Seely at Honda HRC—it was the third time in his career he’s been part of the team—in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. He finished the 450MX season 10th in points.

[Update: Jan. 3, 3:38 p.m.]

We've just learned that Jesse Wentland will also be joining the TiLUBE/Storm Lake Honda team and will be riding in the 250SX East Region alongside Noren. Jesse is coming off last season with three top-10 finishes and also a career-best fifth place in Toronto. You can view the full press release below: