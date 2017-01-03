100% Introduces GEICO Honda Licensed Apparel

San Diego, California – 100% and GEICO Honda have joined forces to introduce a new collection of officially licensed team apparel and accessories.

The partnership has proven to be a winning combination, as GEICO Honda has trusted 100% as their exclusive goggle since 2014 winning two championships together. Now we’re furthering the relationship and taking it from the podium to the pits with a complete collection of jackets, sweatshirts, t-shirts, headwear and collectibles.

Look for the new apparel on the GEICO riders and team staff at Anaheim 1 this weekend, and get yours at your favorite dealer or online now.

View the complete 2017 GEICO Honda collection now at Ride100Percent.com

View the 2017 GEICO Honda Lookbook here.