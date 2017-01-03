10 Things To Watch: Everything for 17

Jason Anderson: Anderson is coming off a huge break after breaking a collarbone during Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and later, breaking his foot, and getting landed on at the Motocross of Nations. We know he’s got the speed to win (he won last year’s opener) but his starts were inconsistent in 2016, something he’ll need to improve if he wants to be in title contention in Las Vegas.

Eli Tomac: Most racers would be overjoyed to win a race and finish fourth overall in 450SX, but for Tomac, who won the 2016 Monster Energy Cup, it was a disappointing season compared to winning three races and taking second overall in 2015. The buzz in the pits was Tomac, who was also overcoming major injury to both shoulders, wasn’t quite gelling with his new Kawasaki, although progress made throughout 2016 suggests he and the team are on the right track to letting the good times roll in 2017.

Chad Reed: For a guy who had almost zero preparation and time to develop his bike before the season, last year started out great for Reed, who recorded two runner-up finishes in the first three races. This year the veteran is coming into supercross better prepared and more in tune with his bike, and as history has taught us, you can’t ever count this dude out.

Cole Seely: It’s weird to think a guy who’s won a handful of 250SX races, as well as a 450SX race in 2015, isn’t considered a team’s number-one man, but that’s the case for Seely at Team Honda HRC, where he shares space with Roczen. Honda also has a new bike this year and is putting a tremendous amount of effort into their program, which, along with a lack of pressure to be the team’s showstopper, is only going to further benefit Seely.

Marvin Musquin: Like Seely, Musquin isn’t the top dog on his team (that’s Dungey’s job), although he did earn a slew of podiums in 2016 and was tantalizingly close to winning Atlanta, which, for a 450SX rookie, is nothing to shake a set of Renthals at. Marvin has looked great at off-season races, and he needs to use that experience to maintain those great races while eliminating some of the inconsistencies he suffered from last season.

Justin Brayton: Signing Brayton is an absolute win for SmarTop/MotoConcepts Racing—the team gets a solid rider capable of top fives without the drama and, let’s face it, deserved or not, negative image that at times seems to follow MotoConcepts riders Mike Alessi and Vince Friese. Since Brayton will be on HRC-backed machinery, helping the team achieve their most successful year yet in supercross should be the goal.