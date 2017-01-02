Wake-Up Call

FMF Indoor Winter Series
Round 5 & 6 - Asheville, North Carolina
250 Pro Round 5
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|2nd
|Mike Brown
|Husqvarna
|3rd
|Tyler McSwain
|Yamaha
|4th
|Cody Gragg
|KTM
|5th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|6th
|Marshall Weltin
|Yamaha
|7th
|Tyler Chavis
|Honda
|8th
|Chandler Lindsay
|Honda
|9th
|Kyle Dillin
|Kawasaki
|10th
|Shane Hall
|KTM
|11th
|Taco Short
|Yamaha
|12th
|Davey Sterritt
|Yamaha
|13th
|James Brown JR.
|Kawasaki
450 Pro Round 5
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Tyler McSwain
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Mike Brown
|Husqvarna
|4th
|Nathan Winegar
|Kawasaki
|5th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|6th
|Marshall Weltin
|Yamaha
|7th
|Tyler Chavis
|Honda
|8th
|Shane Hall
|KTM
|9th
|Davey Sterritt
|Yamaha
|10th
|Chandler Lindsay
|Honda
|11th
|Taco Short
|Yamaha
|12th
|Harlan Hoose
|Yamaha
|13th
|Kyle Dillin
|Kawasaki
|14th
|Cody Gragg
|KTM
250 Pro Round 6
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Marshall Weltin
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Chandler Lindsay
|Honda
|4th
|Tyler McSwain
|Yamaha
|5th
|Mike Brown
|Husqvarna
|6th
|Shane Hall
|KTM
|7th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|8th
|Tyler Chavis
|Honda
|9th
|Cody Gragg
|KTM
|10th
|Kyle Dillin
|Kawasaki
|11th
|Davey Sterritt
|Yamaha
|12th
|Eric Moore
|Kawasaki
|13th
|Taco Short
|Yamaha
450 Pro Round 6
|Overall Finish
|Rider
|Bike
|1st
|Marshall Weltin
|Yamaha
|2nd
|Kyle Bitterman
|Kawasaki
|3rd
|Chandler Lindsay
|Honda
|4th
|Mike Brown
|Husqvarna
|5th
|Cody Gragg
|KTM
|6th
|Nathan Winegar
|Kawasaki
|7th
|Tyler McSwain
|Yamaha
|8th
|Kyle Dillin
|Kawasaki
|9th
|Robbie Horton
|Honda
|10th
|Tyler Chavis
|Honda
|11th
|Eric Moore
|Kawasaki
|12th
|Harlan Hoose
|Yamaha
|13th
|Davey Sterritt
|Yamaha
|14th
|Shane Hall
|KTM
|15th
|Taco Short
|Yamaha
FMF Indoor Winter Series Standings
250 Pro
|standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|133 Points
|2nd
|Tyler McSwain
|120 Points
|3rd
|Marshall Weltin
|108 Points
|3rd
|Robbie Horton
|108 Points
|5th
|Mike Brown
|81 Points
|6th
|Cody Gragg
|76 Points
|7th
|Kyle Dillin
|73 Points
|8th
|Isaac Teasdale
|66 Points
|9th
|Taco Short
|62 Points
|10th
|Tyler Chavis
|47 Points
450 Pro
|standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Kyle Bitterman
|129 Points
|2nd
|Tyler McSwain
|122 Points
|3rd
|Marshall Weltin
|103 Points
|4th
|Robbie Horton
|101 Points
|5th
|Cody Gragg
|84 Points
|6th
|Isaac Teasdale
|76 Points
|6th
|Cody Gragg
|76 Points
|8th
|Kyle Dillin
|67 Points
|9th
|Taco Short
|50 Points
|9th
|Nathan Winegar
|50 Points
SuperEnduro World Championship Standings
|Standing
|Rider
|Points
|1st
|Taddy Blazusiak
|58 Points
|2nd
|Colton Haaker
|54 Points
|3rd
|Alfredo Gomez
|45 Points
|4th
|Jonathan Walker
|44 Points
|5th
|Mike Brown
|31 Points
|6th
|Manuel Lettenbichler
|26 Points
|7th
|Mario Roman
|19 Points
|8th
|Pascal Rauchenecker
|16 Points
|9th
|Juan Pau Segura
|13 Points
|10th
|Rannar Uusna
|13 Points
|11th
|Diogo Vieira
|11 Points
|12th
|Aurelien Addesso
|9 Points
|13th
|Eloi Salsench
|5 Points
|14th
|John Nystrom
|1 Point
2017 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|450
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250 West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy Supercross
|250 East Region
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
|450
|TBD
|Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship
|250
|TBD
|FIM World Motocross Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM World Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM World Motocross Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM World Motocross Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|Arenacross Class
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|Lites West Region
|TBD
|Amsoil Arenacross
|Lites East Region
|TBD
|Grand National Cross Country Championship
|XC1
|TBD
|Grand National Cross Country Championship
|XC2
|TBD
|Grand National Cross Country Championship
|WXC
|TBD
|Australian Motocross
|MX1
|TBD
|Australian Motocross
|MX2
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX1
|TBD
|Australian Supercross
|SX2
|TBD
|Dutch Motocross
|MX1
|TBD
|Dutch Motocross
|MX2
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX1
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|Italian Motocross Championship
|Elite
|TBD
|Belgium Motocross
|MX1
|TBD
|Rockstar Canadian Motocross
|MX1
|TBD
|Rockstar Canadian Motocross
|MX2
|TBD
|Maxxis British Motocross
|MX1
|TBD
|Maxxis British Motocross
|MX2
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|MX Masters Class
|TBD
|ADAC MX Masters (Germany)
|Younger Cup
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Cup
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Amateur All-Stars
|TBD
|Monster Energy Cup
|Supermini
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Open
|TBD
|Red Bull Straight Rhythm
|Lites
|TBD
|Spanish Motocross Championships
|MX1
|TBD
|Spanish Motocross Championships
|MX2
|TBD
|AMA EnduroCross
|TBD
|ATV Pro Motocross Championship
|Pro Class
|TBD
|Women's Motocross
|WMX Class
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MXGP Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|MX2 Overall
|TBD
|Motocross of Nations
|Open Overall
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro
|Nations Overall
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro
|Individual Overall
|TBD
|King of Lille
|SX1 Overall
|TBD
|Prince of Lille
|SX2 Overall
|TBD
|King of Geneva
|SX1 Overall
|TBD
|Prince of Geneva
|SX2 Overall
|TBD
|Roof of Africa
|Gold Class
|TBD
|Future West Arenacross
|Pro Open
|TBD
|Future West Arenacross
|Pro Am Lights