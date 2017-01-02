Wake-Up Call

Wake-Up Call

FMF Indoor Winter Series

Round 5 & 6 - Asheville, North Carolina

250 Pro Round 5

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki
2nd Mike Brown Husqvarna
3rd Tyler McSwain Yamaha
4th Cody Gragg KTM
5th Robbie Horton Honda
6th Marshall Weltin Yamaha
7th Tyler Chavis Honda
8th Chandler Lindsay Honda
9th Kyle Dillin Kawasaki
10th Shane Hall KTM
11th Taco Short Yamaha
12th Davey Sterritt Yamaha
13th James Brown JR.  Kawasaki

450 Pro Round 5

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Tyler McSwain Yamaha
2nd Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki
3rd Mike Brown Husqvarna
4th Nathan Winegar Kawasaki
5th Robbie Horton Honda
6th Marshall Weltin Yamaha
7th Tyler Chavis Honda
8th Shane Hall KTM
9th Davey Sterritt Yamaha
10th Chandler Lindsay Honda
11th Taco Short Yamaha
12th Harlan Hoose Yamaha
13th Kyle Dillin Kawasaki
14th Cody Gragg KTM

250 Pro Round 6

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Marshall Weltin Yamaha
2nd Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki
3rd Chandler Lindsay Honda
4th Tyler McSwain Yamaha
5th Mike Brown Husqvarna
6th Shane Hall KTM
7th Robbie Horton Honda
8th Tyler Chavis Honda
9th Cody Gragg KTM
10th Kyle Dillin Kawasaki
11th Davey Sterritt Yamaha
12th Eric Moore Kawasaki
13th Taco Short Yamaha

450 Pro Round 6

Overall Finish Rider Bike
1st Marshall Weltin Yamaha
2nd Kyle Bitterman Kawasaki
3rd Chandler Lindsay Honda
4th Mike Brown Husqvarna
5th Cody Gragg KTM
6th Nathan Winegar Kawasaki
7th Tyler McSwain Yamaha
8th Kyle Dillin Kawasaki
9th Robbie Horton Honda
10th Tyler Chavis Honda
11th Eric Moore Kawasaki
12th Harlan Hoose Yamaha
13th Davey Sterritt Yamaha
14th Shane Hall KTM
15th Taco Short Yamaha

FMF Indoor Winter Series Standings

250 Pro 

standing Rider Points
1st Kyle Bitterman 133 Points
2nd Tyler McSwain 120 Points
3rd Marshall Weltin 108 Points
3rd Robbie Horton 108 Points
5th Mike Brown 81 Points
6th Cody Gragg 76 Points
7th Kyle Dillin 73 Points
8th Isaac Teasdale 66 Points
9th Taco Short 62  Points
10th Tyler Chavis 47 Points

450 Pro 

standing Rider Points
1st Kyle Bitterman 129 Points
2nd Tyler McSwain 122 Points
3rd Marshall Weltin 103 Points
4th Robbie Horton 101 Points
5th Cody Gragg 84 Points
6th Isaac Teasdale 76 Points
6th Cody Gragg 76 Points
8th Kyle Dillin 67 Points
9th Taco Short 50  Points
9th Nathan Winegar 50 Points

SuperEnduro World Championship Standings

Standing Rider Points
1st Taddy Blazusiak 58 Points
2nd Colton Haaker 54 Points
3rd Alfredo Gomez 45 Points
4th Jonathan Walker 44 Points
5th Mike Brown 31 Points
6th Manuel Lettenbichler 26 Points
7th Mario Roman 19 Points
8th Pascal Rauchenecker 16 Points
9th Juan Pau Segura 13 Points
10th Rannar Uusna 13 Points
11th Diogo Vieira 11 Points
12th Aurelien Addesso 9 Points
13th Eloi Salsench 5 Points
14th John Nystrom 1 Point

2017 Champions

Rider Championship/Race Class
TBD Monster Energy Supercross 450
TBD​ Monster Energy Supercross 250 West Region
TBD​ Monster Energy Supercross 250 East Region
TBD​ Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship 450
TBD​ Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship 250
TBD​ FIM World Motocross Championship MXGP
TBD​ FIM World Motocross Championship MX2
TBD​ FIM World Motocross Championship EMX250
TBD​ FIM World Motocross Championship WMX
TBD​ Amsoil Arenacross Arenacross Class
TBD​ Amsoil Arenacross Lites West Region
TBD​ Amsoil Arenacross Lites East Region
TBD​ Grand National Cross Country Championship XC1
TBD​ Grand National Cross Country Championship XC2
TBD​ Grand National Cross Country Championship WXC
TBD​ Australian Motocross MX1
TBD​ Australian Motocross MX2
TBD​ Australian Supercross SX1
TBD​ Australian Supercross SX2
TBD​ Dutch Motocross MX1
TBD​ Dutch Motocross MX2
TBD​ Italian Motocross Championship MX1
TBD​ Italian Motocross Championship MX2
TBD​ Italian Motocross Championship Elite
TBD​ Belgium Motocross MX1
TBD​ Rockstar Canadian Motocross MX1
TBD​ Rockstar Canadian Motocross MX2
TBD​ Maxxis British Motocross MX1
TBD​ Maxxis British Motocross MX2
TBD​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany)  MX Masters Class
TBD​ ADAC MX Masters (Germany) Younger Cup
TBD​ Monster Energy Cup  Cup
TBD​ Monster Energy Cup  Amateur All-Stars
TBD​ Monster Energy Cup  Supermini
TBD​ Red Bull Straight Rhythm  Open
TBD​ Red Bull Straight Rhythm  Lites
TBD​ Spanish Motocross Championships MX1
TBD​ Spanish Motocross Championships MX2
TBD​ AMA EnduroCross
TBD​ ATV Pro Motocross Championship Pro Class
TBD​ Women's Motocross WMX Class
TBD​ Motocross of Nations Nations Overall
TBD​ Motocross of Nations MXGP Overall 
TBD​ Motocross of Nations MX2 Overall
TBD​ Motocross of Nations Open Overall
TBD​ International Six Days Enduro  Nations Overall
TBD​ International Six Days Enduro Individual Overall 
TBD​ King of Lille SX1 Overall
TBD​ Prince of Lille SX2 Overall
TBD​ King of Geneva SX1 Overall
TBD​ Prince of Geneva SX2 Overall
TBD​ Roof of Africa Gold Class
TBD​ Future West Arenacross Pro Open
TBD​ Future West Arenacross Pro Am Lights