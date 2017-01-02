The List: 10 Great Anaheim Supercross Moments

An hour after the 2001 San Diego Supercross, amongst the beer bottles, hot dog wrappers, and empty cans of soda strewn about the parking lots of Qualcomm Stadium, McGrath stood beneath the awning of his 18-wheel semi-truck, talking to a few friends. He looked a little sheepish. Earlier that night, the best stadium motocross racer in the history of the sport had been beaten, straight-up, by a red haired kid from Florida named Ricky Carmichael. After an intense battle which saw the two swap the lead five times, Carmichael, who had won his first and only supercross at Daytona a year prior, had edged ahead of 71-time main event winner McGrath. And while he was not displaying much emotion, McGrath, who had easily won the opening round of the series at Anaheim the week before, wasn’t too thrilled. “It’s just one race,” said McGrath to this author, while shrugging his shoulders. “He [Ricky] rode good; real good. But I’ll be all set and ready to go next week at Anaheim.” Seven days later, and an hour north up the 5 freeway, 44,811 fans swarmed Edison International Field in Anaheim (which the Big A was named from starting in 1999) to watch the living legend and Carmichael go at it again at round three of the 2001 AMA Supercross Series.

"Yes, I knew I had a big fight coming, but I wasn’t sure of when because RC’s results were pretty unstable up to that point," said McGrath to me that week. When the gate dropped, McGrath arrived at the apex of turn one first, but Carmichael got a better jump off the step-up jump at the turn’s exit to grab the lead. By lap two, McGrath was looking straight at the back of Carmichael’s jersey, and on lap four Carmichael stumbled going into the whoop section, allowing McGrath to pull up alongside him. McGrath pulled a deft outside-inside move a few turns later and stole the lead. Content to follow, Carmichael stalked the seven-time supercross champion. By lap 13, the flying duo had 19 seconds on Kevin Windham, who was way, way back in third. At the three-quarter mark, McGrath made a small bobble and Carmichael smelled blood. With three laps to go, Carmichael inadvertently slammed into the reigning champion at the end of the whoop section. McGrath flashed Carmichael an annoying glance as the number four bike led the way up and over the finish line jump. But Carmichael was improperly set-up for the ensuing left hand turn, and McGrath shot back into the lead. With two laps to go, Carmichael, his hands and feet coming off the bike in a frenzy to zap McGrath, stalked the Californian.

With the crowd on its feet and roaring, the white flag came out, and toward the very end of the conclusive lap, the two riders attacked the whoop section with Carmichael making a final, desperate dive into the final turn. McGrath hung tough, though, and raced up the finish line jump to win by less than a thousandth of a second. Atop a jump at the far side of the track, McGrath and Carmichael rolled to a stop and shook hands. It would prove to be the final main event win of McGrath’s brilliant career. "I do still think about my last race win and I’m glad that I got beat by somebody that went on to dominate after me because I would have been very upset if my results just started to dwindle and all of a sudden I was getting fourths and fifths or worse," said McGrath. "I’m a very fortunate man and I know that. I’m also very glad my last win came at Anaheim, in front of my hometown fans where it all started."

January 4, 2003