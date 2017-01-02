Online Poll

FINALLY! After a long, arduous off-season, we’re just days away from the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross opener at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California. The opener is unlike any other round. It's strange, but many consider the opener the Super Bowl of supercross. And it typically brings the drama and unlikely winners more so than any other round. (See Josh Grant in 2009, for example.)

We begin every year by asking the not-so-easy question: Who wins the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross opener? Cast your vote below!