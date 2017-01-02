Monday Conversation: Austin Forkner

When you go down to Florida and want to ride at a Baggett or Reed or Ferry track, what do you do? Just call those guys up and show up there? I’d assume there are some privacy issues.

My trainer Clint lives in Florida and he knows a lot of those guys and has worked with some of them, so he has a lot of their numbers. If we don’t have a number, we can find somebody that does. We’ll just hit them up and say, “Hey, if you ride tomorrow, is it okay if we come out and ride?” Most of the time they’re like, “Yeah, no problem.” Like Reed wanted me to come ride with him. He told me a couple of months ago, “Yeah, anytime you want to come out and ride, you’re always welcome.” Yeah, most of the time I just hit them up and most of the time they’re okay with it.

So did you end up riding with Chad while you were in Florida?

Yeah, I rode with Chad. And Tim Ferry had some guys like [Trey] Canard and [Martin] Davalos and some of those guys riding. I got to ride with some good guys down there. It was a solid trip and we got some good riding in. I also rode at Blake Baggett’s track and it was pretty cool.

Have some of the veteran guys you know helped you with not only riding, but maybe even with some mental and psychological advice as you head into your rookie supercross season?

Yeah, me and Jimmy [Albertson] and Trey, we all talk about pretty much everything when we’re in Oklahoma. I mean Trey helps me out as much as he can with on the bike stuff and he’ll tell me about how race conditions will get and how ruts will form. From that, we can form the ruts on his track sort of like how the race ruts will form [at the races] and we’ll practice on that.

I remember talking to you at the final supercross last May, and when we talked about your pro motocross debut coming at Hangtown, you seemed to realize you were headed to the great unknown. But that season went well. You’re about to head into the unknown again with the ’17 supercross season, but I’d have to imagine you have to be pretty confident. Any thoughts?

I’m confident, especially coming off of the outdoors like I did. I came out of that pretty strong with a win and a number of solid podium finishes. Yeah, I’m pretty confident and I expect to battle for race wins and the championship this year. Outdoors and supercross.

Back in the fall of 2015, you talked about the entire program you would follow leading up and into 2017. Two thousand and seventeen is now here and you and Pro Circuit have been able to totally adhere to that plan, haven’t you?

Yeah, it’s kind of been like a long training camp. I mean it’s only a week until A1. It’s going to happen quickly and once it gets going, we’ll go for six weeks and then we’ll get a break. I feel I’m doing West Coast, which it’s looking like I will be. If so, that’ll be the case. If I’m doing East Coast, then I have some more time to get ready. Once East Coast starts it’s pretty much all-in until you’re finished with outdoors. West Coast kind of has a little bit of a break while the East Coast starts up, so that’s a little bit better, I think. Honestly, though, I’d prefer to ride the West.

Yeah, it totally sounds like you’re ready to get it going. No time like the present, huh?

I’ve been training for over two months, so I’m just ready to get it going. It’s like, “Let’s go.” I’m ready and I’m as ready as I’m going to be and you don’t really know how ready you are until you go racing. I just want to go racing. If I’m not exactly where I need to be, then I’ll know what I need to work on. I think I’m ready to go.

As far as riding and training, you’ve been on the supercross test tracks a lot, haven’t you? And, the tracks you’ve been bashing laps out on will likely be very close to what you’ll be racing on here soon.

Yeah, I’ve been riding a lot of different tracks which I think is a good thing. I’ve been on different types of dirt so I think that I have a pretty good idea of the different dirt that will be at the different tracks. I think that riding different tracks with different dirt that form different lines is a good thing.

And as far as race bike, you and your mechanic Olly Stone have been working hard on it. Is it exactly where you guys want it?

Yeah, it’s good. I don’t even know if we’re going to do much more testing before Anaheim. I’m pretty comfortable with the bike right now. I mean obviously some things can change at the races, like we might have to go stiffer with suspension and make adjustment at the races, but for now it feels pretty good. I think the new bike is good. I’m pretty happy with it.