The Lives They Lived

We close our eyes and another year goes by….

On the last day of every year we take time to remember some of the friends and fellow motorcycling enthusiasts we’ve lost along the way. With a nod to the New York Times’ annual requiem about the lives others lived, we offer our thoughts and condolences to all of those who lost someone special in 2016.

Motocross moms often loom large in a rider’s career, vital members of the first “team” any young rider will be a part of. Ann McGrath, Jeannie Carmichael, Debbie Pastrana, Colleen Millsaps, Sonya Stewart—they all played significant roles in the most formidable years of the fledgling careers of their kids (and some stay right there in their professional years as well). Darlene Bailey was one of those moms. Her son David Bailey is a legend and still an inspiration to us all, and she was omnipresent as he and her husband Gary, another motocross legend, traveled the country as Gary hosted countless motocross schools for countless other riders. David was always there too, first as a pupil and later as the ultimate example of how to do it right, with textbook technique. Gary was called “the Professor or Motocross,” and David was soon dubbed “the Little Professor.” Darlene never got such accolades, but she did cook more meals, drive more vans and motorhomes, wash more motocross gear, and just manage more motocross kids than probably anyone in the sport (until maybe Colleen Millsaps came along and made a successful business out of training young riders). There was even a time when she was running the bike shop on the grounds of the family racetrack, Lake Sugar Tree in Axton, Virginia, where was something of a pioneer in doing all of the things that a lot more women in the sport do now, like Amy Ritchie at RedBud, Lorie Wilson at Glen Helen, Carrie Russell at High Point and more.

Like almost every mom in motocross, Darlene was a true hero in her own rite, albeit in the shadows of a couple of other motocross riders of world-renown. She passed away in June. She is survived by her sons David and Mitchell Bailey and 10 grandchildren, as well as other family and many friends.