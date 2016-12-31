Privateer Profile: Hayden Mellross

My speed and my qualifying was a little off. I’m not known as a guy to go out there and be able to hang it out and to lay down that one fast lap. So I kind of struggled with the qualifying and that was something that at each race last year that I did get better at and did kind of improve at so I’ve been working hard really trying to get a bit more raw speed so in qualifying I can put a good time down and start my night off well with a good heat race pick. Just a bit of qualifying times, fitness, and then when it comes down to it my consistency. That’s something that last year, being a rookie I kind of didn’t have that consistency through 15 laps. This year I feel like my consistency for 15 laps is really solid and I could do the same thing and hit the same rhythms for 15 laps straight.

Last time we talked you mentioned that your goal for last year was to make it inside the top-10. What are your goals for this year?

This year I feel like I’m a pretty solid rider with my fitness and my speed. Last year the goal was to get top-10 but this year I don’t see being top-10 as a goal for me anymore. I feel like I’ve improved enough as a rider and I have a lot of confidence that no matter what supercross race I’m in, east or west, I feel like I can go out there and get top-10. I don’t see that as a goal anymore. Quite frankly I feel like if I can start the season off solid, getting closer to that top-five is where I can see myself. Hopefully the season goes the way I plan it to go, and we make the steps in the right direction each week. I feel like if things go my way and I get a little bit of luck towards the end of the season, I can see myself up in the top-five.

So they are implementing the 15 plus one format in the 250 class this year. How do you feel about that and can you think of anything else you would like to see change?

I’ve always known growing up the traditional supercross to be 15 lap and 20 laps mains, that’s how it’s always been and how I’ve always known it to be. So for them to make a rule change like this, it is a little different because it’s nothing that I’m used to and I imagine a lot of people feel the same way about it. Whether it’s for the better or for the worse I’m not too sure, we’ll just have to wait and see how it goes. I feel like the more veteran riders and people that are a bit more experienced in the field are going to excel a little more in the longer motos being a few extra laps where some more rookie riders might tend to make a few more mistakes and the longer motos might kind of bite them on the backside a little bit towards three or four laps to go when they do get tired and fatigued a little bit because they’ve never been at that level.

So I feel like there’s a few pros and cons there and then obviously when it comes down to the racing, you know, towards to the end of the supercross season there’s always so many guys that are out injured, so you’ll always see whether it’s [Ken] Roczen and [Ryan] Dungey and [Eli] Tomac, them guys win and they can lap up to sixth or seventh position. That’s in a regular 20-lap main. You add an extra three or four laps and they’re gonna be lapping up to fifth or sixth. Quite frankly for a spectator that could get boring as well. You’re gonna lose track of where the leaders are at, where they’ve lapped up to and whatnot, so that’s also a disadvantage. There is pros and cons, but I guess they’re gonna have to do this season to figure out if it’s going to work or not. Then when 2018 rolls around is when you’re gonna find out if they’re gonna stay with it or not.