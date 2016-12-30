Racerhead #53

Welcome to Racerhead, Merry Christmas and an early Happy New Year to you. Our man Davey Coombs is already gone, off to Park City, Utah, for a New Year’s bash with Ken Block, Jeremy McGrath, and others. The rest of us spent the week trying to do family stuff while also getting work done. We have it easy, though. We put our latest issue of Racer X Illustrated and two programs (Monster Energy Supercross and Amsoil Arenacross) out the door last week, which meant this week was comparatively easy compared to previous years for us, and especially compared to the team people in the trenches right now, going through arguably the toughest days of the year while also trying to have some semblance of a Christmas week. No matter how ready everyone wants to be, no matter how early they start the pre-season prep, December comes at them hard. There’s no such thing as being ready enough. I’ve heard lots of stories of riders becoming basket cases around this time, and shutting down sponsor and press requests because they’re super worried that they didn’t get enough work done and want to keep working. Yet, at this time, training-wise, it’s time to taper down and rest a small bit for the races, as well. It’s tough. You know that feeling you get when it’s time to head to staging for your moto at a local race? Well, imagine feeling that for a whole month. You’d probably be pretty weird, too.

Meanwhile, gear and graphic guys are scrambling to get the right looks set for next week, surely there’s a team truck out there somewhere still getting a wrap, and in general there’s madness all over the inland empire of Southern California. You know what’s cool, though? Most of that madness is born from work, with team people and riders trying to be ready and getting nervous about the races. But a small bit of this emotion, maybe 20 or 30 percent, is born from a pure love of the sport. Deep down, everyone involved is a fan, and when we all roll to Angel Stadium on Thursday talking #deepfield and #stacked the enthusiasm will be obvious. We want to see great racing, we want to see how this is going to turn out, we are all so pumped over every new season because we’re motocross junkies. But if you’re a team guy, all that excitement is only a fraction of your emotions right now. Most of it is just stress!

One rider doesn’t seem to be worried at all, though. Ken Roczen is far removed from turning down sponsor or press obligations, as he actually spent this week doing a killer shoot for Red Bull that likely won’t help him gain one bit of speed or endurance for Anaheim. This one was pure fun! Roczen actually got a hold of Jeremy McGrath’s 1996 CR250R, as well as some real retro gear—by that I mean Jeremy’s actual pants from 1996—and started cutting laps at the most ‘90s of supercross playgrounds, Castillo Ranch in California. The goal is a complete reenactment of Jeremy’s Fox “Terrafirma 2” video shoot (which was shot at Castillo Ranch), and Red Bull has ace shooters like our buddy Wes Williams on the case. Hoping they find some solid punk rock sounds to go with the clips, and the video should be out next week. For now, you can follow Roczen’s Instagram for a few clips, which are complete with the other soundtrack of ‘90s moto: two-stroke sounds!