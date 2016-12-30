Listen Live to the First Round of the Texas Winter Series

Wortham, Texas – If your loved ones are at the track but you are not, don't despair. Freestone Raceway has exclusive coverage coming live from the Bell Tower this weekend. Whether you are on the go or at home, listen into the play-by-play action and antics as JP Parsons and Shand Garcia call the bar-to-bar racing on both days of Round 1 of the 17th Annual FMF Texas Winter Series and AMA Pro-Am this Saturday and Sunday, December 31 and January 1.

There are two ways to listen in. If you are at home using your PC or Mac, check the home page of FreestoneMX.com and find Live Webcast and simply click on the Live Broadcast link.

The second way to check out the action is Freestone Raceway's exclusive free iPhone app. Search for " Freestone" in the iTunes App store. No matter where you are, the racing is with you live.