Glenn,

You can put a different set of forks on your Husky, but it isn’t going to change how it feels. That’s like buying your wife a new skillet and thinking her cooking is going to start tasting better. That’s like buying your wife a new pair of expensive pants and thinking her rear end is going to go from looking like the back side of a UPS truck to one of those girls on The Chive. I don’t know a thing about your wife I’m just trying to find something you can relate to. If you like the feel of the Yamaha your best bet is to sell your bike and get a Yamaha. If you try to replicate that feel you’ll spend a wad of cash on your current bike and still won’t be happy with it. Good luck and sorry about your wife.

PING

Ping,

I've had a question about this sport for a while now that I haven't really heard a good answer for. And, with the number of riders without rides, it seems more relevant than ever. Why are sx only and mx only contracts so taboo and rare?

There are several riders that are way better either indoors or out. Why are there not teams catering to that? Why on earth is Blake Baggett beating his own ass in sx when he could be beating most everyone's ass in motocross? Why risk the guy getting hurt for top 10s indoors when he's capable of podiums out? Add to that, how much better a guy like Seely gets being able to practice sx 9 months out of the year? This would be HUGE for fighting burnout, too. Would we have gotten more years out of RV had dude went to SX only and actually got to live a life outside his sport like most athletes do?

Little Fred