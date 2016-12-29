The List: Most Read Stories of 2016

At the end of every year, we crunch the numbers at Racer X Online to see what the most popular stories were on the site. Now, when we say “most popular” it’s important to note that the following are the MOST READ POSTS, BY YOU, THE READERS. NOT what we deemed the most popular, cool, or exciting.

There were a few surprises—like the Weston Peick/Vince Friese fight or Ken Roczen moving to Honda not ranking inside the top 10—but for the most part, the stories below were big news at the time.

Check out the list below and remember—these are the most popular stories based on unique web hits.

[If you wish, you can also read the most popular from 2014 and 2015.]