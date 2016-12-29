Road to Recovery eBay Auction

Encinitas, CA – Anaheim 1 is less than two weeks away. Now is your chance to start bidding on a VIP and fan experience like no other. Round 1 of the Monster Energy Supercross Championship in Anaheim, is now available on eBay. Don’t miss your chance to win the Road 2 Recovery eBay auctions and enjoy the ultimate fan package with unprecedented access!

Monster Energy Anaheim Supercross VIP Credential Package for 4 includes: (4) VIP credentials to the Anaheim 1 supercross race at Angel Stadium on Saturday, January 7, reserved seating in the exclusive Shock Top Brew Pub that includes access to a private bar, (4) all day/night pit passes, Monster Energy Kawasaki team semi tour, (4) track walk, and an autographed jersey from the Monster Energy Kawasaki Factory team rider Eli Tomac.

Monster Energy Anaheim Supercross Pit Pass Ticket Package for 4 includes: (4) all day/night pit passes to the Anaheim 1 Supercross race at Angel Stadium on Saturday, January 7, open seating in the rider section 133-135 & 231-233, (4) track walk, Monster Energy Kawasaki team semi tour, and (4) Alpinestars swag bags.

Bidding is available now and ends Friday, December 30, at 8:00 a.m. PST. Be sure and check eBay throughout the 2017 Supercross season for the Ultimate Fan Packages for every race. The Road 2 Recovery Foundation would like to thank Feld Motor Sports, Monster Energy, Alpinestars, Monster Energy Kawasaki, and Eli Tomac for their contributions for this auction.