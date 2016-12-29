Racer X Films: SX Preview Show: Too Many Riders, Not Enough Rides
It was the biggest news of the off-season. Not who signed with whom, but who didn’t. Anaheim is just about here, and both Stewart brothers, Dean Wilson and Jake Weimer are still looking for homes, and Broc Tickle, Justin Bogle and Justin Brayton were left sweating it out until December. Is there a fundamental problem in the industry, or do these riders just have bad timing?
In the final part of our five-part season preview series, Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree and Jason Thomas break it all down.
Episode 1: Transition Team
Episode 2: The Leap
Episode 3: Which way from here?
Episode 4: The Vets
