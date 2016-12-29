Motorcycle Superstore Racer X Podcast: Classic Bike Chat
Collecting and restoring old bikes is fun. And a lot of you seem to enjoy it as well. In this Motorcycle-Superstore.com Racer X Podcast I talk to MX Sports' Nick McCabe and Pulpmx’s Tony Blazier about Nick’s growing museum, my restoration machines, the popular and non-popular collector bikes and more.
Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.