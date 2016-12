There were certainly times this off-season when Broc Tickle’s future with RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki was uncertain. Due to loss of major sponsors, the team was unsure if they would make it to the 2017 season. Once it was certain the team would in fact return, they announced Tickle would return alongside newcomer Justin Bogle. We caught up with Tickle at the Suzuki test track to talk about the 2017 season.