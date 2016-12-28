Dunlop Announces Partnership with Monster Energy Supercross

Buffalo, NY – Dunlop Motorcycle Tires has reached an agreement with Monster Energy Supercross to be the official motorcycle tire of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, a FIM World Championship, for the next four years, starting in 2017. Dunlop’s official status allows expanded marketing throughout the Monster Energy Supercross series, and more opportunities to interact with its customers.

Dunlop is the longest running sponsor of Monster Energy Supercross, and has won more supercross and motocross titles over the years—143 total—than all other tire companies combined. Additionally, since Dunlop developed the Geomax® MX3S and MX52 in 2013, every single Monster Energy Supercross Championship, and all but one main event, have been won on Dunlop tires.

Dunlop is also committed to supporting amateur motocross through the Team Dunlop program, now in its 11th year. Team Dunlop alumni have won professional championships, including top supercross contenders Justin Barcia and Eli Tomac.

“We’re grateful to Feld Entertainment for the opportunity to expand our interaction with customers, and we’re very proud of our commitment to American motorcycle racing,” said Mike Buckley, Dunlop Motorcycle Tires’ vice president of sales and marketing. “Despite all of the ups and downs in the marketplace over the past decade, Dunlop never stopped supporting both professional and amateur motorcycle racing in the U.S. Racing plays a big part in the development of our tire technology for the public, so it’s an important part of our business. But more than that, we believe in the spirit of competition, and nothing embodies that quite like motorcycle racing. As the only company making motorcycle tires in America, it makes sense for us to partner with Monster Energy Supercross as we continue our commitment to motorcycle racing in America.”