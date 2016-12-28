Bel-Ray to Sponsor RCH/Yoshimura Suzuki Factory Racing

FARMINGDALE, N.J. – Total performance lubricant manufacturer, Bel-Ray, announced today it will sponsor RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing Team riders Broc Tickle and Justin Bogle for the 2017 supercross and motocross season. After a partnership which saw the team win the Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross Championship and finish in second in supercross in 2016, Bel-Ray is proud to endorse these two riders in the upcoming year.

Two thousand and seventeen will be the fourth year that experienced racer Broc Tickle will compete with Bel-Ray. He returns to RCH/Yoshimura/Suzuki Factory Racing after a strong 2016 campaign, including a top-five championship finish in AMA Supercross and a promising motocross season cut short by injury at Spring Creek. The upcoming season will move him into a leadership role as he helps new teammate Justin Bogle through his first season with the team.

Two thousand and fourteen 250SX East Region champion Justin Bogle will suit up alongside Tickle for 2017 for his second season in AMA Supercross and Pro Motocross. Bogle comes to the team from an impressive rookie season in 2016, earning a top-five and six top-10 finishes for the year.

“Two thousand and seventeen looks to be a very promising year for our sponsored riders,” said Bel-Ray Vice President of Marketing, Debby Neubauer. “We can’t wait to cheer them on in the coming races.”

The 2017 AMA Supercross season kicks off at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. on January 7, running through 17 rounds and 13 states along with one round in Canada. Lucas Oil AMA Pro Motocross will begin on May 20 in Sacramento, California, at the Hangtown Motocross Classic. The 2017 championship will run for 12 rounds across 11 states.

Bel-Ray looks forward to another exciting year of competition with its new sponsored riders as they compete for top honors and grow as racers in supercross and motocross.

For more information on Bel-Ray’s involvement in powersports or Bel-Ray’s full line of powersports products, please visit www.belray.com or call (732) 938-2421.