250 Words: Biggest Moments of 2016

Racing is everything. It requires something from both the head and the heart, and that’s why we can’t pull away. There’s always more to think about, and more to experience. So while championships are won not through one spectacular moment, but rather a steady application of force, we can both appreciate the consistency and also the highlight the spectacular by looking back at 2016. If you want to archive the season and remember how it was run, and won, this is your story.

Anderson at Anaheim

Any Anaheim 1 win is big. You can rattle off every Anaheim 1 winner of the last dozen or so years right now, but you couldn’t do that for any other race without an internet cheat sheet. This one was exceptionally crazy due to a red flag after a big collision between Ryan Dungey and James Stewart. You literally could not script a wilder ending to Stewart’s return to racing. Then Anderson took his first-ever win and made some passes to do it. You’ll be talking about it 12 years from now.