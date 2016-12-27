Motorcycle Superstore Racer X Podcast: Chris Wheeler

At Motorcycle-Superstore.com we are a passionate team who speak moto. From talking about going riding, bench racing from our last company ride, to the latest parts and gear. This is what drives us to be a place for you to check out all things motorcycles with the top brands in gear, accessories, tires, parts and apparel. Whatever your passion, we've got the gear to keep you on the trail or track safely and in style. Motorcycle-Superstore. com has everything you need to get out and ride! Check out our website to search our vast inventory of equipment from over 700 trusted brands. Do you speak moto?

Chris Wheeler, a former pro turned motocross manager for Suzuki USA, joins the Motorcycle-Superstore.com Racer X Podcast Show. Listen in as Chris talks about getting JGR to yellow, the RCH team, the decisions on his plate and we go into his long racing and testing career.

Click HERE to listen to the show or get it from iTunes under Steve Matthes Show. If you have a smartphone, get it from the Stitcher or Pulpmx Apps.