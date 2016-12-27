Between the Motos: Andy Bowyer

I think we’ve all dealt with this where maybe something you’ve said or reported didn’t go right and a rider may not have wanted out there and they’ve been upset. Have you had that happen? How do you deal with it?

For sure. That relationship that you just kind of touched on, I started calling Cooper Webb the Big Bad Wolf just because he didn’t have a nickname and he was so aggressive in qualifying sessions. If somebody got in his way, he’d take them out and shake his fist at him or flip him off. Just like the Damon Bradshaw of old. I started calling him the Big Bad Wolf and lo and behold Joey Savatgy comes out and has Lion on the back of his pants for the second and third round. I was like, what’s that? And I just kind of heard through the grapevine “the lion eats the wolf.” I may not know if that was 100 percent my own doing, but I think it was. I think it might have created a little animosity with myself and the Pro Circuit camp. Those guys are feisty and super competitive and they listen to the shows. They read the magazines. I think it’s our responsibility to kind of toe that line. It works out sometimes and sometimes it doesn’t, but we’re journalists. We’ve got to make the stories.

Anyone who works in TV or anything like broadcasting knows that behind the scenes stuff could be going crazy but then you have to get on the camera and portray that your mic is working when it may not be, etc. Do you have a story of that and how have you dealt with it?

People don’t know. If Jim and myself look like we’re struggling, there’s a reason for it. There’s been times where—technology is technology—I couldn’t hear the producer for two hours. And you can’t see the producer. So she’s telling me, commercial’s coming up next, and I can’t hear that. So she’ll have to stand up and try to give me hand signals. You’ll go through that for sometimes an hour on end and you’ve just got to pull it together. That first season there were some terrible moments where we had Ricky Carmichael on at the Georgia Dome on Skype and there was no audio. I could just see his mouth moving. So we got Ricky, the greatest of all time, on the Jumbo Tron at the Georgia Dome and I can’t hear a damn thing he’s saying. We just acted. As soon as he would stop moving his mouth we’d answer his question with something that we just prayed would land, and finally Ricky’s facial expression starting tightening up and he’s like, “I don’t think they can hear me.” And you’re like, “Yup. Definitely want to apologize for some audio problems, but we can’t hear Ricky.” But that stuff happens. It’s pretty gnarly. It’s a tremendous amount of pressure. We’re blessed with our huge fan base.

Anyone in the industry knows Jim and his vibrant personality. Working with him for the past two years, what’s one of your favorite Jim Holly stories?

My favorite Jim Holly story was Santa Clara in 2015. I was in NorCal and had stayed out a little bit later than usual on a school night. Woke up at 8:00 in the morning and I felt good. Went to the gym, but I got a phone call from Jim and he just sounded like he was dying. He’s like, “I ate clam linguini and I’m at the hospital. I’ve got food poisoning.” And you want to talk about your support group going away and a feeling of helplessness, that’s not good. When you’ve got Jim Holley for that many weeks in a row and then he tells you he has food poisoning, you’re like, “What am I going to do?” Well, you’re going to do the show by yourself. So I think Jim’s gone. I think I’m on my own. So I’m starting to get my stuff together to prepare myself to do the show by myself and Jim wanders to the stadium and is walking across the parking lot like a zombie with food poisoning trying to make it to the show. Doc Bodner sees him in the parking lot and is like, “What’s going on? You look like you’re out here in the Sahara Desert.” He scoops Jim up and takes him to the Alpinestars Medical truck and plugs him up with IVs. Jim texts me—we’re literally like 45 minutes before show time—he’s like, “I think I’m going to make it, man! I’ve got IVs in me right now and I’m feeling a little better.” I go to the Alpinestars truck and I get in there and he is super pale. He looks like he’s down 10 pounds. He’s got IVs in him and stuff and he’s barely squinting. He’s like, “I’m going to make it. I’ll make it to the show.” I’m like, “You are the toughest guy that’s ever lived.” And sure enough three minutes before show time here comes Jim Holley back from the dead and he did that whole show and never missed a beat. Every time we went to break he dove under the shade and was just drinking water and was in the fetal position. We’d go back live and he’d come back like a champion and put that headset on and never missed a beat. He is tough as a two-dollar steak. The legend of Jim Holley is very real. That guy’s a beast.

We’re all fans at heart as well. What are some of the storylines just as a fan that you’re looking forward to next year?

I’m interested to see Ryan Dungey again. The super fan in me, I like his model. I like his approach. I like that he’s a two-time ESPN ESPY Award winner. I think he’s a great ambassador, but the wolves are coming. I think that’s going to be one of the most interesting things. Have we seen the last of the great Ryan Dungey, or can he somewhat maintain his status? Ken Roczen’s there. Eli Tomac has a year on his bike. He’s a year removed from double shoulder surgery. He’s coming. Marvin Musquin is coming. Blake Baggett is coming. I heard Blake Baggett was the fastest guy at the KTM test track. They’re all coming, and he’s the man. If you want to be the man, you’ve got to beat the man. The owner of 31 consecutive podium finishes, can he do that again? Can he keep it rolling? As a super fan, that’s my number one hook to look forward to, to see if Dungey can hang tough.

My second one is a little personal. Definitely Chad Reed. I got to go riding with that guy last year. We all have a lot of super fan in us but being on the same track and roosting around and jumping triples and stuff with Chad Reed was probably one of the highlights of my entire career on a dirt bike. I got to hang out with him and his family a couple of days at Florida Tracks and Trails. Just got to know Ellie [Reed] and his kids and my kids and my wife. I just love the guy. What a badass. Look at Anaheim 2014 when nobody believed in him. What he did in Atlanta in 2015. He did it. He came out and got two second place finishes last year. He’s got a little left in the tank. He’s in the best shape of his career. He just beat everybody at the Australian Open. He’s 34 years old. Eight Anaheim victories, tied with McGrath and Carmichael. Can the dude actually pull off what would be the unspeakable? If he wins one, people are going to freak out. Anaheim will completely implode. It will be the most awesome thing ever.