Racer X Films: SX Preview Show: The Vets

Time moves quickly in this sport, and the riders featured in Episode 4 in our 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Preview Shows know this well. At one time, every rider on this list has drawn headlines for his potential—and a few of them have even won 450SX races and even fought for the championship. But they’ve had down years, as well, and in a sport that now seems to have more good riders than available rides, they all need a big 2017 season to stay on the factory radar. How will they respond to that type of pressure this season? Jason Weigandt, Steve Matthes, David Pingree and Jason Thomas break it down in the fourth part of our five-part season preview series.

Episode 3: Which way from here?