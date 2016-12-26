Open Mic: Keith McCarty

One more way back question. In that same Cycle News article from ’76, it mentioned that it cost U.S. Suzuki $300 a week to keep one mechanic, such as yourself, out on the “national trail.” $300 a week? That wouldn’t even pay for the bagels and donuts we now see in the team 18-wheelers on any given Saturday.

Yeah, we used to stay in the cheaper hotels and the expenses have now gone up. And you’re right, $300 wouldn’t pay for a whole lot. But we were very thrifty back then, you know? We had a couple guys in a Dodge Maxi Van and we were sleeping in the Days Inn in Jacksonville, Florida, so it wasn’t like it is today.

We’re basically two weeks out from the opening round of the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Championship. Are you as excited as you’ve ever been to go supercross racing?

I am. One of the things that makes our sport so great is that there is always change. This is the beginning of 2017 and I don’t think there has ever been more spotlight on winning supercross than this year and we have some new young guys coming into the 450 class and some strong guys changing rides in the 250 class. Yeah, this time of year I reflect back on what I would be doing if I was a mechanic. You know, what we did in the past to prepare for this opening round event because we always felt like we needed to come out strong and to start setting the tone for how you expected the season to develop. Not everybody thinks that way these days.

And as far as the full-on factory team Yamaha will send out for the 2017 season, are all the pieces in place?

Yep. Chad has been working hard and I think he’s motivated by having a teammate. You know how that goes. And for Cooper, this is his debut out here and he wants to win. He believes he can. He believes he has all the speed. He’s been working on his conditioning and preparing himself mentally for what’s coming up. And everybody has got a little bit of a curveball with the change in the way the events are going to be run. Rather than laps, we’ll be running 20-minute races and one lap or whatever, so that’s something new for everybody. But we’re excited and the team is very optimistic and we can’t wait to get there.

Can Cooper run for title in 2017?

Yeah, I think that has to be one of the guys who has a chance, you know? We can give you 10 reasons why it shouldn’t be him, but we can probably give you 10 more why it should be him. Racing is racing and that’s why it’s exciting. If we all had the answers ahead of time, we wouldn’t really want to watch it. But right now Cooper is tied for the lead with everybody else. We’ll find out after Anaheim where he stacks up. Some good starts and some good riding should do well for him. We’ll see.

As you mentioned, this will be Webb’s rookie 450 season. Have you guys been coaching him a little bit and telling him he may not need to take the world over in the first heat race come A1?

Yeah, I don’t think we’ve had that level of conversation yet. That’s something we’ll probably save more for the week of the event. I think he’s been working hard and I think he thinks he can be competitive. I don’t know if he’s bold enough to say, “I’m going to win the championship this year”, but like I said before, nobody really knows. I think we made a great choice in Cooper. I know deep down he’s not going there to get seconds and thirds, he’s going there to win. Will we settle for a little bit early on? Maybe he needs to. Maybe he learned a lot in the Nationals when he hurt his wrist and how that all came together for him. I think he’s a smart kid—probably smarter than people would think at his age. I know he’s got the heart of a lion, so we’ll see what happens.

How is the dynamic between Cooper and Chad? Are they good with one another? Are they helping one another? Is the dynamic going to last when they start getting competitive with one another?

Yeah, I think they’re okay with one another. There’s no doubt. I don’t think Chad is ready to hang up the towel and be the total mentor. He’s going out there to do what he can do. And Cooper certainly knows Chad is there if he needs to talk to him, but nobody really wants to go do that right at this point. My sense is that they’re good enough guys and they understand that we’re one big team and ultimately we’d like a Yamaha to win. Who will be that Yamaha rider [to win], that remains to be seen. We’ll see. I think that they’re both professional guys and we’re going to treat them like that. You know that deal, you want to beat your teammate first and everybody else after that. Our goal is to win, so whoever can get it done, that would be okay with us.