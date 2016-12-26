Monday Conversation: Josh Grant

That’s right. How did you feel about that? That was obviously great coming off of the couch and jumping in. You then ended up landing the fill in spot for the injured Wil Hahn with Monster Energy Kawasaki shortly after where you will also be for 2017.

Yeah. I didn’t know really what to expect. I hadn’t been riding all year or on race pace and didn't know where anybody was at, too. I wasn’t even really watching the races. I went in with the expectation of I’m going to push for a top 10—I think that would be sick. Just come out on my own on a bike that I put together and get in the top 10. That’s pretty respectable and whatnot, so that was the goal. But to even get seventh it was just a couple extra bonus points for sure.

After that weekend did the phone start ringing? How did that whole Kawi deal come about?

Actually the Kawi deal came about before Daytona even started. We were driving across country, me and my buddy, and we were planning on the Daytona ride. We stopped at whatever dinner place it was and we were watching the race on TV. I think we were in San Antonio or something. We were watching the race live, whatever race it was before that. We saw that Wil got hurt and crashed, and then I think it was one of the JGR guys, I think [Phil] Nicoletti. So right when that happened I got two text messages within five minutes of them getting carted off the track, one from Kawi and one from JGR that said, “Hey, can you come fill in for us?” So I was already on my way to Daytona but I had other obligations with sponsors that kind of helped me as far as getting out there, and wasn’t able to do it. I still ran my normal Daytona program. I stuck to the plan. People that were helping me out that believed in the vision of what we were trying to do and just have fun and whatnot. Once I was out in Daytona the Kawi guys reached out to me and were like, “Hey, what are you doing moving forward for the next couple rounds?” I just said that obviously I’m not ready to go to Toronto which was the next weekend, but I signed a deal with Kawi and finished out the rest of the year for them and the rest is history.

You finished the supercross season and then raced up to High Point outdoors where you decided to sit out to get your ankles fixed. When did that discussion start to come about? The ankles have been bothering you for a while—it wasn’t a crash or anything that happened to your ankles at High Point that made it so you couldn’t ride. They were just kind of bothering you, right?

My ankles have been bothering me for like the last five years. The Kawi guys knew that. Once I was in the truck all weekend or even at the supercross round, they kind of saw what I was dealing with. I was spraining them almost every two rounds and they just weren’t holding up. I was getting through it, putting the bike in the main event for them and trying to get inside the top 10. I had a couple good finishes at the end of supercross. So we went into outdoors and the first couple rounds were sweet. I think I went 8-8 at Hangtown. I went 6-6 at Glen Helen, and then we went to Colorado and I went 4-5, almost got on the podium. I had the podium spot.

You were battling with Canard at Thunder Valley. That was a good race.

We were battling for a podium spot and I was riding really well. I kind of sat down with the team and I said, “Hey, I don’t know what you guys’ plans are for the following year, but I've got to start thinking about it. If it’s something that you guys are willing to do, let me go get my ankles fixed and invest in having a good year from me. I think I can do a lot better than I’m doing.” It was enough for them to say, “I think this is a good idea.” We signed a deal and I told them right after that my last race was going to be High Point because I needed to get both my ankles fixed and to be done in time [for 2017] I need to get it done like this. It’s a six-month deal. So now I’ve been able to ride for the last two months and it’s good.

So how’s everything going?

Everything’s sweet. I’ve been riding quite a bit, been putting in a lot of laps. The bike’s been really good. I’m happy with where I’m at. My ankles have been the best they’ve felt ever. I can’t remember the last time I felt like I could walk around normal. All around just a good feeling whether results or not, just as a human being being able to function normal and chase my kids around and do that kind of stuff is just worth it for me.

Could you talk a little about what kinds of problems you were having with the ankles?

From injuring them from the last five years or whatever I just had no stability. I had no ligaments. Nothing was pretty much put together, so I just had really bad instability. I could roll my ankle on a blade of grass. So the spraining and spraining and constant of that, just having a lot of big issues and bone spurs and all kind of stuff. Either way, I had to go in and get a full ankle reconstruction in both my feet.