2016 Pulpy Award Show Tonight on Pulpmx Show

We had a hell of a run in 2016 and the Pulpmx Show presented by BTOSports.com and Fly Racing comes in tonight with a listener inspired Pulpy Award Show. Hosts Steve Matthes and Travis Marx will discuss your votes, the winners, the losers and more.

We’ll follow that up with a best of show featuring the infamous Laser Gate Show after the Washougal National.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 6PM PST/9PM EST and we’ll be streaming live and hosting a chat room. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

You can listen to the show the next day on Stitcher.com as well as the Pulpmx App on your smartphone or iTunes for download. It will also be available the next day on Pulpmxshow.com.

Thanks to our sponsor BTOSports.com. BTOSports.com is your #1 source for motocross gear and accessories with Free Shipping WORLDWIDE. BTO Sports is your number one source for all of your motocross parts, gear, accessories and apparel. BTOSports.com is a motocross company who is truly dedicated to the sport.

The PulpMX Show is also presented by Fly Racing. Fly Racing is the industry standard for motocross and off-road gear, as well as our hard parts and accessories. Also Fly Racing and parent company Western Power Sports are now a premier-level partner for the Lucas Oils Pro Motocross Championship. These are just a few ways that Fly Racing is becoming more and more involved in the sport that we all love. Check out what Fly Racing has been up to at their website FlyRacing.com and on social media @flyracingusa.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, FMF Racing, Race Tech Suspension, Hot Cams, Vortex Racing, Gear Alloy, Roost MX Graphics, KTMpartsexpress.com, Atlas Neck Braces, N-FAB Jeep and Truck Parts, Michelin StarCross 5, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, 2UNDR and Guts Racing.