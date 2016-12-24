Actually Fun Gift Guide: Sonic Tools

Welcome to the 2016 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try RacerXBrand.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

At one point, Troy Lee was all form and no function. The dude made his bones painting helmets—helmets from other companies. Then came his own helmet, then gear, now a full race team running with factory KTM support. Yeah, long ago Mr. Lee’s company turned into something that builds functional products. The stuff still looks good, though.

Now Troy Lee Designs has collaborated with Sonic Tools for this custom toolbox, which is a high-quality strong/light aluminum piece pre-filled with high-end Sonic tools. Besides the hand-done Troy Lee paint job, the ball bearing sliding drawers are filled with chemical-resistant and laser-cut foam inlays, and contain pliers, a hammer, file and accessory set (9 pcs.), a 3/4" driver and screwdrivers set (31 pcs.), and a 3/8" and 1/2" Driver Set (31 pcs.) and a set of wrenches (17 pcs.)

That’s pretty much all you need. These boxes are just coming on line now, prices won’t be available until January and they will reach customers in the spring. But it’s Christmas and maybe someone has struck out on giving you a gift. Help them expel their guilt by pre-ordering this toolbox now. They won’t care what the price is! Call 1-844-407-6642 or email info@sonictoolsusa.com to get on the list now. Check it out at SonicToolsusa.com