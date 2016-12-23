TPJ Racing Announces 2017 Plans

TPJ (The Privateer Journey) Racing will return for the 2017 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, the team announced today.

Similar to their 2016 program, the team will feature “TPJ Racing Team Riders,” as well as “TPJ Racing Support Team Riders.”

The team riders will all compete on Suzukis. Dustin Pipes and Nick Schmidt will compete in the 450 Class, with John Short contesting the 250 Class.

The riders on the support team will ride Hondas and KTMs. The Enticknap brothers, Adam and Tyler, will both race the 450 Class aboard Hondas. Chad Cook and Chad Gores, also racing the 450 Class, will ride KTMs.