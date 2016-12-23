Rockstar Extends Canadian Nationals Sponsorship

Stouffville, ON – Stallybrass Promotions Inc. (SPI) is pleased to announce that Rockstar Inc. has extended its contract with SPI for an additional three years as the title sponsor of the CMRC sanctioned Rockstar Energy Drink Motocross Nationals.

“I couldn’t be happier about the extension of the contract with Rockstar and its commitment to the Nationals. It is a great company to work with, and the Rockstar team is very supportive of our direction to continue building and improving the series. The contract extension proves Rockstar is more than satisfied with the return of exposure and marketing value. This motivates our team to increase the deliverables of sponsorship benefits to continue this positive partnership,” stated Mark Stallybrass, SPI/CMRC president.

Dave Giancoulos, vice president, Rockstar Energy Canada added, “We have seen significant growth of the series since we joined as the title sponsor in 2014, and it has resulted in increased value to Rockstar when promoting our energy drinks to race fans and consumers across the country. The series is very important to us because it visits seven provinces providing a countrywide reach, which is why the 10-round motocross national series is Rockstar’s most impactful marketing property in Canada.”

The Rockstar Energy Drink Motocross Nationals will be entering its 25th Anniversary in 2017 with the opening round taking place in Kamloops, British Columbia on Sunday, June 4. Plans are in place to continue the positive momentum surrounding the series and increase general awareness, on-site attendance, and to provide fans of the series easier access to follow each round as the tour unfolds.

2017 ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK MOTOCROSS NATIONALS – SERIES SCHEDULE