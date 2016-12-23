Redux: The Peril of Ambition

List Dungey’s life out as a series of bullet points and it would be impossible not to be super pumped. For those of us who dream of reaching the top as a motorcycle racer, he is literally living that dream. And now he seems to actually like it, unlike past champs like Ryan Villopoto, who we know soured on the whole deal at the end, or even Chad Reed, whose wife Ellie recently revealed in the 2017 Monster Energy Supercross Preview Show on Fox Sports that he was miserable even during his 2008 championship season.

It is the plight of those that are competitive on an elite level. Those of us who experience highs and lows through fantasy football cannot understand. You’re mad for four hours when “your” QB lays an egg. Then your kids attack you and fantasy football goes back to the periphery.

Meanwhile, at the level these men compete, success is measured by the world’s longest yard stick. It literally never ends. You literally never win enough. We can achieve success by paying the mortgage, happy wife=happy life, and seeing the kids smile on Christmas morning. Single dudes? You know what success is. Even when you strike out, the previous success is still worth celebrating.

For the racers, no previous win sticks that way. Maximum success is the goal, but there is no number that officially denotes the maximum has been reached. Today, the McGraths, Carmichaels, Stewarts, and Villopotos of the world are no longer winning races. It will end. It always does.

At some point, these fellows have come to peace with it—RC and MC probably still hold some competitive opinions in their heart, but they wear retirement proudly on their sleeve. Villopoto is the epitome of this. He seems absolutely thrilled to be done. Stewart? We don’t know. We don’t even know if he is done. But at one time, for these men, it was just winning, winning, winning, and nothing else was acceptable. It takes an entirely different perspective on life to understand being happy only when achieving something so difficult to achieve—almost literally, you would have to accept nothing but perfection, because winning nearly requires it. In fact, winning almost negates being happy. Winning requires never being satisfied. Winning requires leadership, which means getting mad at people who don’t pull their weight. Nice guys finish last, right?