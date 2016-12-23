Racerhead #52

Welcome to Racerhead on the eve of Christmas Eve. All is quiet, for the most part, on the motocross front as everyone takes a short break for the holiday, then it’s right back on the gas getting ready for the Anaheim opener on January 7, 2017. If you’re involved in the sport in America, there really isn’t time to get too wrapped up in Christmas because there’s too much to do in getting ready for the start of the new season. This year it’s a little later than normal because the first Saturday in January doesn’t come until the 7th, but you still don’t want to get all crazy with the eggnog or too extravagant in decorations because it’s all got to come down before you hit the road to go to the races!

With two kids of my own eagerly awaiting Santa Claus, my week has been a whirlwind of shopping, attending Christmas plays, and helping everyone put the finishing touches on not only the new issue of Racer X Illustrated, but also the souvenir yearbooks for Monster Energy Supercross and AMSOIL Arenacross. In the moto publishing (and parenting) business, December is the toughest month! But in the online moto reporting business, the week before Christmas is a slow one, with not a lot going on.

The only real news that ever seems to develop this late in the game is the news you don’t want to hear, like an injury to one of the riders, or the demise of a business. Knock-on-wood, nothing to report there. The positive news I was hoping for this week was word out of Florida on what exactly the Stewart brothers are going to do, but that didn’t happen either. There were lots of rumors flying around that James will retire, but I’m hoping he doesn’t. I also expect Malcolm to be the first guy a 450 team calls if someone does get hurt. Stay tuned.

As I mentioned last week, there was the passing of longtime AMA District 5 rider Mike McDonald, apparently of a heart attack while out in Phoenix. My mom and I attended the memorial on Wednesday, along with a bunch of others who knew the McDonald family—three boys, a sister, and the parents—from the races. Throughout the hall people were talking about motocross, and what it had meant to them and their families. Todd DeHoop, the 1988 AMA 125cc East Region Supercross Champion, was there to see Mike’s family, and he told me how great the last couple of years have been as he’s gotten back into the sport a bit, doing vintage races around the country and in Europe, even getting to take his wife and two daughters to Paris and London when they did the Vet MX des Nations at Farleigh Castle. It was great to catch up with someone I grew up racing with, and then covering in Cycle News and Dirt Rider and eventually The Racing Paper and eventually Racer X.

It wasn’t until we got to visit with Mike’s family for the first time in quite awhile that I realized what motocross had meant to them. His older brother Ray and his younger brother Tim and his sister Lisa all talked about growing up at the races, jumping in the back of the pickup truck every Sunday to go racing at High Point, Steel City, Pleasure Valley, Challenger, and more. Mr. McDonald joked that had he not gotten all of his kids into motocross, he might be a rich man right now, and Mike’s mom talked about how Mike’s friends like Kirk Kruze wanted to bring his motocross gear and set it up at the memorial, so her kitchen was filled with old JT Racing gear, racing helmets and more.