Jimmy Albertson Announces Plans for 2017

When Motorcycle-Superstore decided not to continue sponsoring Jimmy Albertson's Motorcycle-Superstore Suzuki team, it obviously left Jimmy and his staff wondering what to do for 2017. Unfortunately, or fortunately depending on how you look at it, Jimmy was unable to fill the hole completely and build a full team. Instead, FMF and Merge Racing will be supporting Jimmy's privateer effort as he and Georgia head to the races in a sprinter van. But Jimmy's been pretty upbeat about the deal and seems to relish getting back to being a racer instead of trying to race and run a team. He'll also return to the 450 class.

Read the full press release from Jimmy below: