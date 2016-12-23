Jimmy Albertson Announces Plans for 2017
When Motorcycle-Superstore decided not to continue sponsoring Jimmy Albertson's Motorcycle-Superstore Suzuki team, it obviously left Jimmy and his staff wondering what to do for 2017. Unfortunately, or fortunately depending on how you look at it, Jimmy was unable to fill the hole completely and build a full team. Instead, FMF and Merge Racing will be supporting Jimmy's privateer effort as he and Georgia head to the races in a sprinter van. But Jimmy's been pretty upbeat about the deal and seems to relish getting back to being a racer instead of trying to race and run a team. He'll also return to the 450 class.
Read the full press release from Jimmy below:
Shawnee, OK – Jimmy Albertson will be making his return to the 450 class this 2017 Monster Energy Supercross series at the season opener in Anahiem, California on January 7. Entering his 10th Professional season, Jimmy will be throwing his leg over his FMF/Merge Racing backed Suzuki RM-Z450. With the help of personal sponsors, Albertson will be traveling to the races in his sprinter van with his wife as a privateer. When asked about the upcoming season, Top Jimmy said, “Im really looking forward to see what 2017 brings. I’ve put in a ton of work with my riding Coach Robbie Reynard, so I guess we will see where we are at when the checkers fly in Anaheim. My main goal this season is make sure I keep things light and have fun. My passion for racing is stronger than ever! I want to make sure I stay smiling and enjoy the ride. Thanks to all our sponsors for helping make our dreams become a reality."
Jimmy would like thank his sponsors, Suzuki, Merge Racing Technologies, FMF, Seven, Rekluse, Dubya, 180 Decals, Acerbis, Pro Taper, X-Trig, Excel, Dunlop, Galfer, Guts Racing, Works Connection, Bell Helmets, Alpinestars, Oakley, 2XU, Bolt, Reynard Training Facility, Compound 77, Renn Fuels and HRT.