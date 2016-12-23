Jeffro,

My jobs and my family have definitely slowed down my hobbies over the years but, yes, I’ve dabbled in other sports. Once I stopped racing full-time I tried just about everything, to be honest. I did three professional NAHA hillclimbs with the Peterson family and those were a riot. One of my buddies owned a mini bike company called Red Baron so I was full-throttle in the pit bike racing scene back when it was booming. And just so you know, I have a championship in the 10” Pro Class at the Mini Moto Supercross. It didn’t pay as well as a 450 Supercross title but I still got an AMA #1 plate. I spent several years racing Supermoto professionally. I won a handful of races, got a bronze medal at the X Games and made some great memories during those years. I’ve also raced WORCS races, GNCCs, and ridden a snowbike in Mammoth Mountain. I’ve done track days on road race bikes and done a bit of flat tracking with the guys at American Supercamp years ago. Does that count as throwing down in other disciplines?

Obviously some guys can race with kids, but I think it would have been very distracting for me because I want to spend every free minute I have with my girls. But that’s just me.

PING

Ping,

My question for you is in regards to this "neutral riding position" that is regarded as one of the basic fundamentals of motocross riding. It is an idea that's causing me a bit of confusion and you seem to have a way with words that makes it easy for people to understand what you are saying, so I thought I would try my luck here. My question is, in short, what does neutral mean? Neutral in relation to what? When I hear some try to explain it, the picture I get is to use your legs and core to hold you in a position that would keep you over the center of the bike on a flat surface and allow the bike to do all the pitching up and down underneath you when you encounter bumps and jump faces while you stay in the same neutral position relative to a totally flat horizon. Other times it seems as if they are explaining a position in which the knees are in a fixed position and if you were to draw a line down the shoulders, knees, and ankles, that it would be (more or less) perpendicular to the seat at all times. Meaning you are in a neutral position relative to the bike at all times, rather than to a flat horizon. Yet when I analyze videos and pause to see a riders position on a jump face, a lot of times their junk is basically on the gas tank, handle bars are at their stomachs, knees at the front of the shrouds, and heads way out on the front fender. I also see pictures of riders in whoops that are almost off the back of the bike and their helmets are over the foot pegs. Neither seem "neutral" to me if we are talking about being in the center of the bike at all times, making me think my first theory on neutral is more the correct one. Hopefully you can help clear up what "neutral" means and what the intention should be for me and other beginner riders struggling with this concept.

All the best,

- Someone trying to have more fun and more flow on the track (Robbie)