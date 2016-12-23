Actually Fun Gift Guide: MTF Training Camp

Welcome to the 2016 Racer X Online Actually Fun Gift Guide. We're attempting to make mundane Christmas gift shopping into something cool—starting with the fact that motocross gifts are the best gifts of all. Try RacerXBrand.com to get your shopping list going this year, then check out some other cool products.

Let’s be honest: Every rider could use some work on his or her technique. Hell, even Ryan Dungey and Ken Roczen have riding coaches. If they’re not too good for it, neither are you. So, let the folks at the Millsaps Training Facility help you next year.

MTF has helped many pros—from Justin Barcia to Davi Millsaps to Martin Davalos—reach the pro ranks. But it’s not just for top-level talent. They also train everyday folk like you and I. This year you can get your favorite rider a week's worth of training for $1,200.

Designed for any rider—from 85s to Vets—the camp will teach you the best techniques for turns, starts, braking, jumps and rollers.

Here is how the schedule lays out:

Five mornings on track

Afternoon fitness work outs

One-on-one mental skills coaching

Evening lectures on nutrition, bike maintenance or MX safety

Two video review sessions of your riding

All meals and bunkhouse accommodation

Full written report to take home

Receive up to $500 off sponsor products or services

Below are the dates the camp is available:

Feb 26-March 3*

March 19-24*

March 26-31

April 23-28

May 28-June 2 (option to stay three more weeks)

June 25-30

Camps with * are also for 65cc bikes

Contact MTF below to purchase.

www.mtfmx.com

(229) 377 8502

contact@mtfmx.com

Millsaps Training Facility

867 Bold Springs Road

Cairo, Georgia 39828