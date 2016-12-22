Where Are They Now: Gene Stull

What about your personal life? Are you married?

Nope. I’m not married and I don’t have any kids. But I have been building a house and music studio here in Pennsylvania. When it’s done, it will be a gong and yoga studio as well as my home. The buildings are geodesic dome structures, and one is the house and one is the studio. Those structures are the perfect sound chambers, so I’m hoping it will be awesome. We have been working on the house for five years now. I’m doing it myself, and it has been tough. Anyone who builds knows that your first project is tough as you’re learning on the fly. But we’re making progress, I actually started camping there recently, so technically I guess I’ve moved in. Both structures should be fully open this summer, and have become somewhat of a landmark in the neighborhood. They look like igloos, but the neighborhood really supports them.

Going back to motocross, do you still follow the sport?

For sure. My good buddy Karl Fauser has a son that is racing, and he is going pretty fast. His son is named Luke, and he just scored a factory KTM ride on the 65cc Orange Brigade program. His dad is a long time friend of mine, and I have been going to his races and trying to help out as much as I can. In fact, we’re thinking about going down to Matt Walker’s place [Moto X Compound] this winter. I still ride a little bit, maybe once a month or so, and I would love to do Loretta’s again, but we shall see.

Tell me a little about your career?

My amateur career was successful, and I didn’t have too many injures early on. I won some 15 or 16 championships, but then when the time came, the transition to professional was really tough. I was already burned out and my body was fatigued. And I was tired of not making money. In 2005 and after breaking my leg, I basically quickly came to a cross roads in life, and I realized dirt bikes were not a reliable source for an income. But some of the highlights were winning a qualifier race for the National at Steel City, as well as winning two championships at Loretta’s. It just got to the point where it was hard to show up strong mentally and physically. In order to make it at the top, you really need to be on your best level of performance. My personal life was not that stable, and it fizzled out fast.

How was it making the decision to walk away?

Well, it wasn’t a bittersweet ending or anything. I just knew I had to do something different. I did go through some confusion, maybe six months, then I decided to try off-road racing. But then I had a bad accident here near my house, I hit a tree with my head, and smashed my skull and broke my femur again. I was choking on my own blood and passed out, and nearly died. That was a big eye opening experience, and from that point on, I was all about relearning what I could do. I started the Segway Tour business in 2009, and that got the ball rolling for a new career and income. I then discovered the gong in 2012, and have been chasing that with all the passion that I used to put into motocross.