The List: Best Podcasts of 2016

Well, another year is in the books and yet again, for the 2017th­ time, a new one waits to be tackled. My audacity for audio perfection continued in 2016 with the Racer X Motorcycle-Superstore Podcasts and I thought I’d lay out some of my favorite shows of the year.

Ok enough about that, onto my favorite podcasts of 2016 listed in no particular order.

April 13 | John Tomac: John talked to me about his incredible career in bicycling whether it was BMX, road, or mountain biking. I had to do a bit of reading before this one because although I knew JT was a bad dude, I had no idea of what he had really accomplished. John was great, he was easy to talk to and more than a few people told me they thought his honesty was awesome. I thought him saying that the guys in the ‘80s were probably training too much was very telling and a testament to how gnarly those dudes were. Some trainers can talk about what you should do; John Tomac competed at the highest levels across multiple cycling platforms and knows what to do.

May 5 | Cliff White: The legendary mechanic and team manager of Honda was a surprising guest. I had asked Shane Drew of Yamaha if he thought Cliff would give me some time and he thought that it was a 50/50 proposition. If you know Cliff, you know he wasn’t a big talker in his time. Well, Drew texted him for me and he agreed to give me some time. At the outset Cliff told me that his memory wasn’t that good, but then he proceeded to remember everything. David Bailey, Jean-Michel Bayle, McGrath, Ezra Lusk, and all that. White got emotional talking about seeing Bailey and Ernesto Fonseca get hurt on his watch and he was as ego-less as one could be for being such a bad ass with a wrench. I got a lot of great feedback from this one also as guys that worked with Cliff told me he talked more to me than he did to them through the years!

March 10 | Weege: Jason Weigandt had spent, like, two weeks in Florida covering every single two-wheeled racing event in the state and we did a pod covering all that. He had me dying when he told me how he finally got to talk to his hero Barry Carsten in a hotel lobby for hours and then told a “Barry Carsten and a young James Stewart go riding” story that blew my mind.

June 8 | Jimmie Johnson: The now eight-time NASCAR champion was always someone that interested me because of his pure moto background. I have Motocross Action Magazines from back in the day that proclaim JJ as a hot prospect in ‘80s. He was pretty good I guess. His life has taken a big turn from those days and although I don’t follow NASCAR much, I wanted to talk moto with him, which I thought was a good angle. Our mutual friend Justin Brayton set it up for me (thanks JB10!) and JJ’s publicist told me I had 30 minutes with him. So we did the pod, Jimmie couldn’t have been any nicer of a guy (called me the second the clock turned to the top of our booked half-hour) and he had a good handle on moto then, moto now, and we threw some NASCAR talk in there. Afterwards Brayton told me that Jimmie had told him that it was a short interview and he could’ve talked longer. Publicists!