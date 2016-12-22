Teams Announced for 2017 AMSOIL Arenacross Championship

Introducing the teams for 2017:

Team Babbitt's/Monster Energy/AMSOIL Kawasaki, presented by AP Design

Team Manager: Denny Bartz

Riders: Gavin Faith, Jacob Hayes, and Travis Sewell

After a memorable 2016 season in which it finished 1-2-3 in the final championship standings, Team Babbitt's is ready to chase another AMSOIL Arenacross title in 2017 with a talented three-rider lineup. Gavin Faith became the first recipient of the Ricky Carmichael Cup last year and returns to the team for a second season, chasing back-to-back championships. He is sure to have a target on his back and could arguably face his toughest challenge from stable mate Jacob Hayes, who has narrowly missed out on the title for three-straight seasons. Hayes is more motivated than ever to capture that elusive championship and will be a fixture at the front of the field. Fresh off a breakout season in 2016, Travis Sewell is the newest addition to the lineup and completes a formidable team that is capable of sweeping the championship podium yet again.

Team Rockstar Energy/OTSFF/Yamaha, in association with Rock River and Cycle Trader

Team Manager: Andre Laurin

Riders: Chris Blose and Matt Goerke

After narrowly missing out on the championship last season, Chris Blose enters his third season of full-time AMSOIL Arenacross competition in search of nothing less than a title. As a result, the veteran made the highest-profile move of the offseason in joining the OTSFF Yamaha squad with a proven track record. Flanking Blose will be Matt Goerke, who returns to AMSOIL Arenacross after a one-year hiatus with the same team that helped him win the 2015 Canadian Motocross Championship. Together, this experienced and highly talented duo is poised to push their Team Babbitt's rivals every step of the way, each with a very real shot at claiming the 2017 title.

TiLUBE/Jack Link's/ TUF Racing

Team Manager: Dave Antolak

Riders: Jace Owen, Ben Lamay, and Dillon Cloyed

As one of the longest tenured teams in AMSOIL Arenacross, TUF Racing is a championship contender whenever it lines up on the gate. For the 2017 season, both Ben Lamay and Jace Owen will return to the team for their second full season of AMSOIL Arenacross, each looking to build off strong debuts one year ago and take the next step to being championship contenders. Dillon Cloyed will also return to the team in the AX Lites Class, his sophomore season as a pro.

Woodstock KTM

Team Manager: Kurt Jennison

Riders: Daniel Herrlein and Cody Vanbuskirk

Following a breakout season for Woodstock KTM, the team returns for 2017 with two of the most promising young talents in AMSOIL Arenacross. Both Daniel Herrlein and Cody VanBuskirk qualified for the Race to the Championship for the first time last season, and both riders emerged with their first professional titles, winning the Eastern and Western Regional AX Lites Class titles, respectively. More success looks to be in store for the young squad.

Team Babbitt's Factory Suzuki

Team Manager: Denny Bartz

Rider: Cory Green

There isn't a rider in AMSOIL Arenacross with more experience than Cory Green, and the veteran competitor will look to take advantage of that in 2017 with the support of Team Babbitt's. Green has been a perennial contender for many years and hopes to make a run at the title with arguably his highest level of support yet from Suzuki, which will ultimately provide assistance to all other Suzuki-mounted competitors through Green's Babbitt's effort.

Custom Powersports/Spinechillers/TiLUBE Racing

Team Manager: Randy Bellaw

Riders: Steven Mages, Mike McDade, Jake McKinney, and Ben Nelko

After years of serving as one of the leading amateur support entities in AMSOIL Arenacross, Custom Powersports will make the move to professional competition in 2017, aligning with longtime competitors Spinechillers Racing. Anchoring the team are veterans Steven Mages and Mike McDade, both of whom know what it takes to success in the 250AX Class. Complementing the experience of Mages and McDade will be the youthful passion of Jake McKinney and Ben Nelko.

Team Babbitt's/GPF/Monster Energy Kawasaki/MMCR

Team Managers: Josh Woods and Denny Bartz

Riders: Ryan Breece, Cody Williams, and Jacob Williamson

Longtime riding coach and mentor Josh Woods will put his knowledge and experience to work in 2017 with a new team aligned with Team Babbitt's. The three-rider lineup will chase an AX Lites Class title with up-and-coming riders Cody Williams and Jacob Williamson, while Ryan Breece will look to build off the success he achieved in 2016 going head-to-head with the elite in the 250AX Class. As owner of the Georgia Practice Facility (GPF), Woods' can ensure his riders will be fully prepared for the 2017 campaign.

TZR/Sportland 2 Kawasaki

Team Manager: Tom Zont

Riders: Josh Osby and Scott Zont

While this Tom Zont-led team is new, it's not without a vast wealth of experience. Tom Zont Racing (TZR) has been providing AMSOIL Arenacross teams with high-performance tuning for many years, and now that practice will evolve into a full-fledged effort with the experience of Scott Zont complementing the promising talent of Josh Osby, who will make his full-time AMSOIL Arenacross debut in 2017.

Driven MX KTM

Team Manager: Clay Elliott

Riders: Chance Blackburn, Andy Daggett, Jared Lesher, Vincent Murphy, and Jeramy Taylor

Last season Clay Elliott's upstart team achieved considerable success with a lineup filled with young talent. The team will take that same approach for 2017 with a loaded five-rider team ready to chase success in the AX Lites Class.