Privateer Profile: Chris Alldredge

When the original press release came out after Chris Alldredge's crash in Las Vegas last year, it stated that he would be out for four to six weeks to recover from a broken pelvis. Well it turns out his recovery was much more complicated than any of us knew. In fact, it left him wondering if racing motorcycles was the best way to get the bills paid.

In this week's Privateer Profile, we catch up with the Barn Pros/Home Depot/Yamaha rider to discuss that crash, his time with Pro Circuit, and working a daily job.

Racer X: Let’s start at the end of supercross last year. You fractured your pelvis in Las Vegas. Can you talk about what happened with that crash and what your recovery was like?

Chris Alldredge: You know, that wreck was really unexpected. At the last second the back end spit out and I kind of jumped and hit the tower. I remember when I initially landed, I couldn’t feel anything from about the neck down for a while. The feeling came back … I don’t’ really know how long I didn’t feel anything because time flew by really fast. Eventually the feeling came back, but I couldn’t move. They put me on a stretcher and took me away and I went to one hospital and I laid on a gurney for six hours and it was like three in the morning. I finally called the doctor and was like, “Dude, are you gonna do anything?!” He was like, “Well, I’m slammed right now.” I’m like, “Dude, I’m literally laying here on a gurney. All I can do is lift my head and my arms. I can’t sit up, I can’t move my legs. Like, are you gonna do something?” He ended up getting really, really mad at me and we ended up kind of having a cussing match [laughs] and I told him I’m gonna go to a different hospital. So at three in the morning we left there and went to a different hospital! I still couldn’t move so people had to pick me up and carry me and put me in wheelchairs … I went through X-rays, CT scans, MRIs, and they couldn’t find anything except for a broken pelvis and they were like, “Well, you’re cleared. Go home.” So I’m like, “I can’t move! [Laughs] I can’t even stand up.”

I ended up going back to my buddies' place in Vegas and went to sleep for a couple hours and woke up and I still couldn’t move anything and the pain was excruciating. The people I was with were like, “Dude, this isn’t normal.” And an old military vet of mine said, “Yeah, we would send you home if you were in the battlefield.” So, we called an ambulance and they came and picked me up and took me to a third hospital which is the only Level 1 Trauma Center in Nevada. I spent a couple days there in the ICU because they just wanted to know what was wrong. I got in there and they couldn’t even tell what was wrong. I got on my feet like three days after, and I could stand up but I couldn’t move my legs and I still couldn’t’ sit up. It was like that for another three weeks and then I could kind of start to get my own self up. But I was still having to move my legs with my hands for a while, then I ended up using a walker for quite a while. It was about 14 weeks until I ditched everything and then the next week I was at Budds Creek. I really had no time on the bike, but I knew with how bad supercross had gone and with my strong point being outside and I didn’t get to do it, I really didn’t have a shot [at a good ride] unless I could show people I could still race. So I showed up at Budds Creek, and tried hard but it just wasn’t there. You know, with 14-16 weeks all off all together, you can’t do that and expect to race with the guys up front.