Grant Langston Motocross Training DVD

First Turn Films & Donnie Bales Digital Media are proud to announce the DVD release of Grant Langston, Motocross Training with the Champ. Few riders in professional motocross have elevated themselves to the level achieved by South Africa’s Grant Langston. Just after his 18th birthday, the teen speedster from Durban won the first of many motocross titles on his way to clinching the 2000 F.I.M. 125cc World Championship aboard a factory KTM. Langston moved to the United States to compete in the AMA National Championships and then won the 2003 AMA 125cc National Championship and the AMA Supermoto Unlimited Championship in the same year. In 2005, Grant won the 250cc East Coast Supercross title and followed that up in 2006 by winning the 250cc West Coast Supercross title. The pinnacle of Langston’s career came in 2007 when he won the prestigious AMA 450cc National Motocross Championship for Factory Yamaha, capping the season off with the US Open Championship in Las Vegas. Grant then transitioned into riding coach, television commentator, and successful business owner.

With all this experience, Grant decided to share his vast knowledge in this one-of-a-kind production. In this 98-minute DVD, the champ covers motocross techniques that are very seldom shared and highly coveted. As an added bonus, GL also shares a 50-minute story of his life, Making of a Champion, as well as a Q&A. So strap on your helmet, and get ready for a ride that’s sure to entertain and inform.

Available at GrantLangstonMX.com for $24.95 (plus shipping).