Watch: Austin Forkner Supercross Prep

Films: James Gingerich

James Gingerich stopped by Trey Canard's track while Austin Forkner was pounding out laps on the supercross track. We aren't 100 percent certain which coast he will ride, but Steve Matthes thinks it will be the West Region. Expectations are high for Forkner's rookie supercross season as he was voted the favorite to win the 250SX West Region Champion in our online poll. Also check out the GoPro video of Forkner ripping up the track below.