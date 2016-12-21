Between the Motos: Travis Pastrana

When does the planning start? Does it start now? Did it start three months ago?

Basically it took us about a month to get all the data that we needed to see what really worked and get some opinions out there of what people were thinking. And then we went right to work. I’m not a skater. I failed the skaters for sure as what we did to be able to do stuff that hasn’t been done before. So we went right away and just basically got all the guys, and Elliot Sloan who won the event has been just amazing. We basically took all those guys aside and even the judging and how it was scored, because Mike [Porra] and I try to stay out of that completely but we just try to get everything on the same page from one event to the next. So that was our first concern. Nitro World Games for us it’s about just evolving the ramps every single year, so the riders have input. If someone wants to do something that’s never been done, we give them an opportunity to do it. We give them all the safety stuff they need to work up to it.

I think we kind of hit on this last time we talked that you yourself as an athlete, it’s kind of hard for you to balance it as far as being the businessperson and also being on the side of the athlete. How much do you reach out to the athletes of all these disciplines and get feedback?

I think you really have to. It’s easier to standardize it. It’s way cheaper to standardize it if you don’t have to build quarter-million dollar ramps for every sport every year. From a business perspective it makes a lot of sense. It worked pretty good last year. Stuff was great. But that’s not what action sports is about. It’s about evolution and not doing stuff that they did last year a little better, but stuff that’s never been done. For me what’s awesome about what Nitro Circus is as a brand is that we can lose money trying to advance the sport because that will build the sport. The company is in a really cool position right now. There’s video games and toys and clothing and the live tour. There’s so much going on that it’s really the better the industry does, the better we do. It’s been a really cool position to be in.

How do you balance your time? You have a lot going on. How do you make all this work?

Surround yourself with people smarter than you are. That’s honestly the truth. Nitro grew very fast over the last two years. We finally got on top of it and it’s a very tight-knit group all the way from the business side to the rider side. That’s something that I think is challenging, but good.

You brought up the evolution of freestyle. With freestyle you can’t really continue to do the same things over and over. Some of those tricks those guys were doing last year were just incredible. Where do you see this going? How far can it go?

It was really difficult—especially on the freestyle moto side is what I’ve been working the most on. Josh Sheehan has a 44-foot tall takeoff, goes 100 feet in the air and does a triple backflip. Then on the bicycle side you’ve got guys like Jed Mildon, James Foster trying quadruple backflips on a 21-foot tall BMX takeoff, no suspension, to a landing that’s 40-feet tall. Then on the moto side, the Best Trick, half the industry was scared shitless. They did not want to come out and hit those ramps last year. That was a 14-foot tall takeoff. It was a smaller jump than the BMX guys were going and Jed landed a quad with no padded landing on a takeoff seven-feet taller and six-degrees steeper than the big moto ramp last year. The amazing part was everybody left that contest going, “that was the biggest ramp we’ve ever seen.” Because of that we’re not going bigger with the moto ramp this year. The skate stuff will be a lot bigger. The BMX stuff will be a lot bigger. Bigger and safer, if that makes sense. Sort of a step up. But still they have more time in the air. But the moto ramp, we kind of have to catch the industry up to what we’ve been doing on Nitro and without making it too unfair for guys like Josh Sheehan who’s been over here testing those ramps for the last four years. So progression and safety are our main priorities, but what’s been good about this is now that we have that ramp built, everyone’s basically been out and starting to jump it and starting to try to the landing and getting more comfortable. It was only a 50-foot long jump, but it was double the height on the takeoff. It was a standard jump instead of around 45 degrees—it was a 72-degree takeoff. So almost double. It’s daunting.