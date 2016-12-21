250 Words: Timed 250 Main Events

Last week, Feld Motor Sports, promoters of Monster Energy AMA Supercross, announced the first major format change (excluding the reintroduction of semi races a few years ago) to the series since 1985. Races will now be timed instead of run under a set number of laps. The thought process behind the decision was to give fans a longer show, as well as bring cohesion to the program, with every heat, semi, LCQ, and main event running the same amount of time.

How much more bang for the buck are fans getting in 2017? Main events for the 250 Class will be 15 minutes plus one lap. Yesterday, we estimated how much longer riders will be on the track in the 450 main events next year. Thanks to data provided by the AMA, we’ve compiled three years worth of stats from the 250 Class in Monster Energy Supercross as well.

2014

During the 2014 season, three times (Anaheim 3, Daytona, and Las Vegas) did the 250 main event last longer than 15 minutes. Seven main events lasted less than 14 minutes.