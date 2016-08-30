A Season on the Brink

The Hondas were great bikes. They had a good power valve system. They were solid. They had very sharp power and were really good for supercross. The Kawasakis, well, we tried.

The suspension wasn’t much better. Back then we used the stock suspension and basically set up like we would do for customers if they sent their suspension in. But it was challenge to take that production suspension, which isn’t made to do what these guys were doing with it, and make it stiff enough and do all the changes inside that we needed to do to make it ready for supercross. But we did the best we could. We got a lot of help from Kawasaki. But the bikes, especially compared to the Hondas, were a lot of work that first year.

We would get cylinders and have to clean the paint out, acetone everything out, rough it all up. Then Belzona everything and let that dry. And then in-between Jimmy [Perry] and I, we would do customer stuff and then we’d go back and grind four KX125 cylinders. And then all four of those would come out and get dynoed. Some of them were dogs. Because of all the stuff you were doing to them, sometimes they just didn’t run good. So we’d save those for practice bikes, maybe see if we could clean them up and do something else different.

This was when the customer shop was in Anaheim and the race shop was by Troy Lee’s place. So it was me, Joey, Andrew and Mike Hooker. We would dyno stuff and then when Mitch would get off from the Anaheim shop he’d come down. Mitch is hands-on so he’d want to dyno and all that stuff. We would work until midnight just about every night. Of course there was some beer drinking going on also.

It was a big learning curve because we were relying on the torque meter to tell us what was good and what was bad. But at the same time so many factors influence the intake air temperature and the temperature of the absorber and therefore, the dyno working properly. We probably had as many inconsistencies with the dyno as we did with what we were actually building on it. It was always funny, about 1:00 or 2:00 in the morning when the air temp was cool up on the roof of the race shop, the engine started running good. Usually late at night we were making some good power. That was all a good experience.

We were two separate buildings back then, but we’d go out to the race shop and I swear that dyno never stopped. Every time I called out there you can hear the dyno running. Mitch would just grind so many cylinders. They’d burn through so much stuff.

I remember you would try to move the flywheel, put a degree wheel on it, and the crank stub would break off. It would just spin inside the main bearing. That was a nightmare. Back then they would have weights on cranks and those would always break. When a crank weight would break, that would ruin a lot of things. And of course it always broke on the very best cylinder that you had.

The bike was not really good. So we were burning midnight oil. There at 2:00 in the morning, at the shop, dynoing and stuff like that. You could maybe get one to start running good and then it would blow up. The end of the crankshaft would break or the flywheel weights would shoot off. It was horrible.

I remember we were struggling with the crank weights and some cylinders, the bore wasn’t cylindrical around and just putting all those pieces together. Many, many late nights I’d be driving back and forth from school and then be at the shop in Corona until 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning. Mitch would get down and I’d be on the upside and then I’d get down and he’d be on the upside. We’d just keep feeding off of each other. Kept at it on the dyno.

I don’t want to rat on the Kawi but they were pretty, pretty bad. For instance, on a Honda you had a grade 10 bolt, on a Kawi you had a grade 4.

As far as parts go there was no windfall going Mitch’s way. I can promise you this. He used more than $12,000 in cylinders alone! I was at his shop one day when the bikes had first arrived and I was watching the guys tear them apart. All of a sudden a light bulb went on when I saw all these parts coming off the bikes that wouldn’t be used. Pipes, silencers, chains, rims, spokes etc. I told Mitch, ‘Hey don’t scratch that stuff up. I can return all those parts back to the Kawasaki warehouse for a credit to your parts allowance.’ We were literally returning carburetor needles for any credit we could get. I am still surprised to this day I never heard anything about it but Kawasaki had to have ended up with more inventory on some of those parts than they started with. It wasn’t much but we were looking for whatever we could get.

I think before we actually went to the first race we had used our parts budget up.

I guess with the Kawasakis back then, it started with quality control. The way the Nikasil was in the cylinders wasn’t consistent. The port heights and the exhaust port shapes weren’t all the same—it was just bad. You weren’t starting with ten that were the same. Just because they came out of the same part number box that didn’t mean that they were the same ten cylinders. So we went through a lot of parts just trying to find good ones to start with. Before you know it we were out of parts. We were in a big hole.

Early on we’re comparing the Kawi against our Peak Honda. Hooker’s there at the shop. At one point he says, “Dude, just call Honda back and tell them we’ll stay.” I’m like, ‘They fired me. They don’t want me! It’s not me; I didn’t want to leave!’

The whole pre-season we started weeding through these cylinders and picking a couple good ones out. If they were good, we didn’t put them on anything but a race bike. We had to save them. So we got ready to go and I think we had two cylinders for each guy and went to the race. I want to say at the end of ’92 I think a Peak Honda with a really good curve was 35.6 horsepower. When we went to Houston with the Kawasakis, we had 33.8.

He was an odd kid. He’d go out, try sections and kind of put pieces together. Something we weren’t used to. I’d only seen [Jean-Michel] Bayle do that. Bayle would ride and he would just do sections of the track and maybe do one hot lap and say, “I don’t care, everything’s good.” And you’re like, really? Gaddis was kind of the same thing. He’d work on stuff and there’d be a big jump or something and he would go do it. We’re like, “Okay, he did it, but it didn’t seem like he was very consistent with the practices.” Then when the gate dropped he was all business. He was real methodical about getting his bike setup. You just really didn’t know what to expect.

Gaddis was a shorter rider compared to what we were used to. I remember building the foot pegs up a little bit for him, getting the levers right, getting the chassis all set up for him.

Mike spanked me. I was never good in practice. I could never practice fast. I remember Mitch was on me the whole time. I think Chamberlin was beating me by a second a lap or so. Every time we had practice I remember Mitch getting on me, and I told him, ‘Mitch, that’s just the way I am. Come race time I’ll step it up. I’m telling you, I can’t practice fast. I don’t want to get hurt. I want to make it to the race.’ I’d been hurt so many times that I could never go fast in practice. Even in practice in the race I wouldn’t have a very fast time. I remember Mitch was always on me. He actually helped me a little bit though that because I started to push a little bit harder for practice.

I can remember Kawasaki’s Rick Asch coming up to me at the practice track one day and asking me how it’s going. Rick’s always been cool to me. He goes, “Dude, I got to ask you a question. Why did you guys hire Gaddis? I can see Chamberlin, he’s fast. But Gaddis?” I go, ‘I know. We’ve seen him go fast before when he was on a Suzuki and this and that.’ There wasn’t a lot of choices back then either, but we did what we did and it worked out.

Chamberlin was really good. Jimmy was okay, but he would say “I’m not a good practicer. I’m a good racer but I can’t practice good.” I’m like, ‘We need to change that.’

I remember thinking it was going to be pretty tough for us [Gaddis and Semar] to win because Chamberlain was amazing. If you’d ever seen the guy at a test track, he couldn't be beat. He’d pump up in a race and he couldn't do anything, but he was the fastest guy out of everybody during the week.

I always trained hard, or always tried to train hard. I don’t think I changed anything different in 1993 except, like I said, Mitch was trying to get me to practice faster. But I don’t really think I changed anything. We did a whole bunch of testing that year. I had to do a lot of traveling to California to do all the testing. But I was really in top shape coming in to there. I remember trying to be in the best shape I could be in, and it paid off.

I know Mitch was thinking, You know what, we can do it. We’re thinking, we just won a race from working our ass off all night every night to get ready for this thing. It was absolutely one of the most rewarding single wins I can ever think of.

I was factory Suzuki in ’93 and was ready to win. I remember the first one was East/West and Gaddis won. I got second and Doug Henry got third. The West Coast killed those East dudes. It was awesome.

It was not expected, for sure. It was out of the blue. He just went out there and rode his heart out.

I pulled away really good and then I wrecked. I was like, ‘Don’t do this again, Gaddis!’ I was so mad at myself. I got back up and I was just thinking, ‘Oh no.’ I’d been working so hard. I was praying the whole time going, ‘Oh man, don’t lose it, don’t lose it.’

Chamberlin kind of dropped back a little bit. I think he ultimately crashed. We were locked in on Jimmy. I think Henry—I can’t remember exactly—but he might have started around third or fourth or something. He got into second and we were like, “Uh oh.” He was making up half a second here, quarter second there. Then Gaddis fell right in front of us, right past the start by the cross of the start. He just washed out in the corner. Jimmy got up, took off. Henry was now just a second off of him and Jimmy just pulled away from him.

Somewhere in the shop now is a picture of the first turn of the main of our first race on a Kawi. They went in the first turn one and two. Chamberlin was in the lead, I believe. Jimmy got by and then was leading. Where I was watching in the Astrodome was in the hallway with one of those doors open. The 250 guys are on the line and I remember Jeremy and Skip [Norfolk] there and Skip looked back and gave me a thumbs up. I’m like, dude, I don’t know. This is still sketchy.

I remember when I had to go to the LCQ, everybody was…I could just see their faces. It was like, “Oh no, we messed up.”

Back then we didn’t have text messaging, we didn’t have anything. So by 7:30 or so in California I want to say that he didn’t qualify in the heat race. I think he had to go to the LCQ. And I got that message. They called and said, “It’s not going good, it’s actually pretty bad.”

Cycle News archives from Houston: “Going into the main, heat race winners Doug Henry and Phil Lawrence looked to be the favorites. After a terrible showing in the heat, Jimmy Gaddis had to transfer to the main via the LCQ.”

Coming up in ’92 I was only 16. I think I had two top fives. But that ’92 year I holeshot Anaheim and led until Jeremy [McGrath] and [Buddy] Antunez passed me. I ran third until my Suzuki blew up as I approached the face of the triple. So my bike broke, I had a DNF. I was still really young. Then in San Jose I again got the start and coming down the straightaway into a tight hairpin I hit a big braking bump and went over the bars. But I think I had a couple signs of potential and that’s why Suzuki picked me up. I was a full factory rider in 1993.

Everything was new: the bike, the truck, everything. We were just scrambling to get to the first race and then okay, we’re here. Take a breath and now we’ve got to go race. It was like two different series. The first race was getting to the actual race and now we can actually start racing.

Everybody had in the back of their mind that, oh my God, they’re gone from Honda. In the eyes of the public, when you hear people say it enough, you start to believe it even though you’re in it and you’re working on it and you know what it is; you hear it enough maybe you start to believe it.

I remember we were there and we’re kind of excited. I remember this one guy’s dad, Ted Edwards saying, “Why’d you leave Honda? You ain’t never going to win again.” Other people were saying that also, there was a ton of shit talking. It was horrible.

Mitch had also got the new truck that year. It was like a sprint car trailer that he had gotten from one of his car buddies. So we were getting that ready too, putting the stickers on it, doing the race bikes. It was last minute to head to Houston. And we had to take on Doug Henry on his new factory Honda because the West Coast opener was an East/West Shootout.

I always wanted to win so bad or pass someone right back. But I was trying to keep focus. The guys were telling me that I can get third and win the title. But it takes a little bit. You have to think about it. I had to focus.

I think that at times all Mitch would say is, “Horsepower, horsepower, horsepower!” Well, that was like beating a dead horse. So Hooker would be, “It’s got to be rideable. He’s got to get good starts. If we can get good starts, he can be on the podium.” That was kind of the game plan. It was be there and if a win is there, get it. But you can’t be off the podium.

I think early on, Mike Hooker, who was kind of in charge of the whole racing program as the team manager, did a lot of the testing and R&D. He was the one that said, “Look, all he has to do is finish on the podium. It doesn’t matter who wins.” He had it figured out. All he was about was good starts and podiums.

That was pretty huge to win there. Actually I won the next two years in a row, too. I was always pretty pumped up for Anaheim. It was cool. It was the old Anaheim stadium when they held like 72,000 people. So I went to school Monday morning like no big deal, just walking into school. I kind of became a little bit of an infant celebrity because there were a lot of kids and even teachers that were there. I think people knew that I raced but they didn’t really know at what level. So they were like, "Whoa!" They were kind of blown away. That was kind of cool.

Huffman was a great 125 rider. If you go back and watch videos of him, he had that really smooth style and he would land front end down, downside everything. I really thought he was going to be a really good 250 supercross guy.

With Huffman and myself, our team was exciting. Anaheim was the next weekend and I got second again. In my mind I’m thinking, Are you kidding me? Because I’ve got so many second places to Jeremy [McGrath]. I’m thinking, Am I ever going to win one of these or am I just going to be second all the time?

I thought he [Gaddis] was on the podium every race but I didn’t know he won there [in Houston]. I do know that the next week we went to Anaheim and I won my first race. Jeremy won on the 250 and that was his first race win in that class. Really, I remember I dominated—it was easy.

'I got out front and felt pretty good,' said Huffman afterwards. 'I made one mistake but took a couple of deep breaths over the triples to settle down.'”

Cycle News: "Gaddis led the main for two laps before Huffman passed him in an S-turn section. 'I wasn’t riding well and my arms pumped up,' said Gaddis. 'I was nervous and holding on too tight. I wasn’t relaxed like last week.'”

“I got one wheel in a rut and one out,” explained Gaddis about his crash while in second. “It was a bad deal, I just blew it. There’s no excuse, there are a lot more races left but I’ve definitely got to get on the gas.”

“I got a fairly decent start and just started passing guys,” Lawrence told Cycle News. “I stayed out front and rode smooth. It’s my first win but it won’t be my last—I hope.”

Phil was probably the rider we knew the best out of the bunch. He grew up riding Kawi Team Green and we helped a lot of guys at that time. He was fast but I want to say he might have been a little over-confident and thought that he could do certain things. He would crash. I want to say he might not have finished an early round. He was fast but he wasn’t very mentally strong, I would have to say, looking back at it now.

After Seattle, I think I was third in the points and I won. So I was like, ‘Oh, okay I got this.’ Getting cocky. I’m all, 'It was the easiest thing.' What an idiot.

When I won Anaheim, I was still a senior in high school. I went to regular high school. Then I had a couple rough races. I had this girl I was trying to impress. She didn’t go to my school but I was kind of set up (with her) and at this point of my life I did not have a girlfriend ever. Too busy racing. So I had this girl and I thought, okay, if I win races she’s really going to be impressed. Had to get her that way because my skills off the bike were pretty mediocre I must say! [Laughs]

In Seattle I passed Mickael Pichon in the last corner of the heat race to win. I got a decent start in the main, went by whoever was in front of me and checked out for my first career win. It was a good race for me. I remember my bikes were so fast. They were good, the best 125 that I’d ridden up to that point. But I was big. I was 6’3” probably 185 pounds. But I didn’t know I was too big. I was still out there trying.

Mike Chamberlain crashed with Damon Huffman at the end of a triple section and ended up in a pile. Huffman would crash again later on and end up 19th.”

Gaddis held the lead for two laps before Lawrence swooped past in the whoops. The Californian would never be headed again as he cruised to an easy victory, the first of his career.

Cycle News: “At the drop of the gate it was Lance Smail nailing the holeshot followed by Gaddis who quickly moved past Smail on the inside. Lawrence shadowed the two from his third place position.

Jimmy was pretty easy to work for. Back then we didn’t really have that much choice anyway when it came to testing. Here’s what we got, run it.

Alley was a good fit. As anyone who knows him knows he can get along with anybody, good personality. Those two clicked real well. They had fun together and that’s what it’s all about, especially when you’re a mechanic. You click with your riders good and obviously the rest of the team gelled around him. He liked to have fun. So did we, but those were the days where if you’re not winning you’re not having fun and you’ve got to buckle down and do the work.

Alley seemed nervous when we were working on stuff, at the races working on the bike and doing things like that but when he was up there on the line, he was just next to Jimmy telling him the positive things, the things he needs to do. He was a good fit for Jimmy. They were both nice guys. They complimented each other.

That was the thing with the series. We knew going in if we were going to win we just had to be consistent and be there every week. You have one bad race and you’re done. Damon, he was for sure fast. He was super smooth. He was tall. He was kind of Mike Bell-ish from the old days. And we knew their bikes ran good.

“I’ve just got to go and pick myself up and win the next one,” said Lawrence. “Pichon’s a good rider but I wish it was me who won.”

If you’re Suzuki you think you’ve got the two fastest guys, and probably both were fighting to be the top guy there, and they were going to crash into each other to keep the other guy from doing good. In the end it cost them this championship.

I didn’t know Damon as much as I knew Phil. Phil, when we were growing up, he was always racing. I wouldn’t say we were best of friends but we were friends, just from knowing him. But he was always a good guy, funny.

Phil was nice. One year, I think it was ’94, he took me snowboarding and I think he was probably hoping I was going to get hurt up there on the mountain. I remember we stopped off on the way home and he bought a brand new Chevy four-door, long bed dually, which was pretty funny. He was kind of like, “I’m going to buy a truck right now.”

I got along good with Huffman. We were kind of friends but in San Diego we were coming up through the pack. From the outside I ended up knocking him down which was a bummer for him. And of course I didn’t mean to knock him down but his dad after the race came up screaming and yelling, telling me I’m the lowest thing ever. And I’m a punk back then so that went over really well with me I’m sure. But I got along with Damon really well. I always have.

Pichon and his dad would battle. His dad got pissed off a couple times and walked out of the house, down the street to the freeway and got lost, or something like that.

Pichon, who came to the U.S. for the first time that year, won at San Diego. Him and his dad lived with me the entire time that he was here. I really got to know him good. That’s a whole other story. But when he won in San Diego we were happy, but wait—that took some points away from Gaddis! And although his win opened the door for the future at PC, it was three points taken from Jimmy, you know?

Cycle News: “Pulling the holeshot in the main was Frenchman Pichon with Gaddis, Lance Smail, Lawrence and Huffman close behind him. On lap two, Pichon’s American rivals went on a crashing spree. Huffman was the first to go down and he remounted dead last. Lawrence went down later that same lap and dropped back to 15th. Gaddis was next to go down, swapping out in the long whoops section and overshooting the following berm.”

Bones was so mad! I couldn’t believe it. I just really was in shock. He just drove right off. And I’m just sitting there. I don’t know why I even did it. It was kind of stupid I think, but I was just playing around. I was like, Oh crap, I just roosted his van. I don’t even know if I meant to quite do it. I think I was trying to hit him and it got his van. All of a sudden you could just see him. He was just furious and he just took off. Talked to him later on and told him I was sorry. I said, 'I’m sorry, man, I had no idea you were going to be that mad.' I couldn’t believe it. I was like, he really left. I thought we were going to do testing. That was a shocker.

Jimmy was funny. The only day I can ever remember being pissed at Jimmy we went to go outdoor testing at Railroad Canyon and I pulled up and he’d already been riding a little bit. He thought it’d be funny to ride up next to my truck and just hold the front brake and just roost the crap out of the side of my box van. I, however, didn’t see the humor in that so I just turned around and left. He’s like, “Wait, I’m sorry, I’m sorry!” And I wasn’t really worried about how sorry he was at that point.

I remember saying that! I always liked to have fun. I wasn’t much of a bragger but it just happened. I’d heard that in a movie one time. That guy comes around with that mic and I was like… I don’t know, it just came out of me! Usually I wasn’t like that other than friends playing around. But I was like, I need to loosen up. So I said that and then I was like, Oh boy. I guess I had some more bubble gum! I don’t think I ever said anything like that again.

Cycle News: “Just as they had done the previous week in Seattle, Lawrence and Gaddis won the two heat races and Gaddis felt comfortable going into the main.

“I tried my best,” Gaddis told Cycle News after the race. “I’m kind of mad at myself for making a bunch of mistakes. I had to pick my pace up to not let Doug get away but he had some better lines than me.”

I didn’t really like to take anyone out. I remember one time they said I was like the ninth dirtiest rider or something. Media guys were asking what do you think about that? I made a joke, ‘I’m kind of bummed out I ain’t first on there.’ But it was just a joke! I loved racing and I loved a good race. I loved banging bars. If I took someone out I felt kind of bad. That ain’t right. I had to apologize after the race. Hey, man, I’m sorry. I really didn’t mean to do that. Once the gate drops you just have tunnel vision and want to pass someone so much.

Jimmy was the nicest guy in the world. Just way mellow. Not too nice, a little devious. A little devious in the standpoint that because he’s so nice and so kind you think he ain’t going to hurt nobody. But then he would blast somebody on the track. And then after he’d blast them, if they came up to him after the race, he’s like, “Hey man, I’m sorry about that.” He was not afraid. He could throw down. He’d get into it with somebody and he was not going to be pushed around. He was awesome about that.

I had a couple bad races. At Dallas Supercross, my really good friend that I used to party with, Grayson Goodman, knocked me down on the first lap of the main event.

I was really feeling good. I was actually coming back. Henry had passed me and I just pushed it, pushed it, and kept going. I thought I was going to get him back and a lapper split us and that was it. But I was really feeling good at that one too.

Jimmy was going for the lead and he came up behind a lapper and the lapper blocked him for just a second. He had the pass made. Doug Henry went around the lapper. The guy just got in his way just enough to hold Jimmy up.

According to Cycle News, Gaddis pulled the holeshot in the main event and had about a three second lead over Honda’s Doug Henry. Then Henry got busy. By lap six he made a nice pass by Gaddis and took off for the win although a lapper prevented Gaddis from passing him back.

“I’m not happy,” said Gaddis after the race. “There are two races left and I’ve gotta win this series. I just have to do what it takes in the last two. I made a couple of bobbles but no excuses. I should have ridden better. I think it’s (the deficit) is down to five points.”

I wasn’t really drinking or anything like that but I was partying. I was going to clubs in L.A. with Chicken [Jeff Matiasevich] and staying up late and not doing the training I should have been doing. I just wasn’t focused. I’d be riding around in Chicken’s Porsche and going to parties with Swinkster [Brian Swink]. I wasn’t drinking but I was up late and not training like I should, probably focused on girls. Not probably, that’s what I was focused on! While Gaddis, he was straight edge. He was ready to rock and roll.

According to Cycle News, Gaddis grabbed the lead from teammate Jamie Dobb (making his first appearance of the series) and then got into a spirited battle with Huffman. Huffman would make the pass stick on lap six. From there Damon would ride off with the win, his second of the series. Lawrence passed Gaddis over the triple and ended up second, some six seconds back of Huffman.

“I’m happy,” said Gaddis. “My arms pumped up early in the race and there wasn’t anything I could do. I’ll tell you what though, they definitely won’t get pumped up next week.”

“I knew that getting a good start would be key tonight,” said Huffman after the race. “The rain made the track kind of one lined so I knew I had to get away quickly. I felt slow at first but I figured things out and found some good lines.”

Most of the time if you did your homework at the beginning of the year then you didn’t have to mess with too much stuff. You come in prepared, maybe a click here, a click there. Maybe change a couple little things. With the Peak Honda days, we got a lot of help from Showa back then, but on the Kawis we were KYB and for whatever reason they weren’t willing to help us as much as Showa did, but they did help us a bit. I remember Kawasaki helping us with some settings back then. But for the most part we just kind of got a setting at the beginning of the year and left it.

I don’t remember anything during the actual supercross season. Everything I can think of was before. The story for us was the buildup to the event. Once the gate dropped in Houston it was just week after week keeping things rolling. We really didn’t change much between then. The Kawis did handle really good. Bones got those things dialed in so good that chassis wasn’t ever a concern.

Jimmy was funny. When you would be someplace, he would say, “I don’t smoke.” I remember some official saying, “Hey, you can’t walk on the track.” And he goes “I don’t smoke.” And he’d just keep going. Or somebody would say, “Pull up to the gate,” and he’d say, “I don’t smoke.” He was a funny guy.

For me, it was a combination of having a couple bad races, knowing I was probably the fastest guy, and I had a pretty good bike. I did have kind of a sketchy mechanic at the time also. So I pulled it together at the end but I had a little extra motivation from that girl. I think a lot of times that a girl kind of ruins a guy but it was motivation for me to go out and perform and let my results kind of do the bragging for me. That’s what happened.

In San Jose the first lap in the main event, I think Ray Crumb jumped a double to the inside of me, knocked me down and broke my clutch lever off. So that was two bad races for me in the series. I was done after that.

Cycle News: “Team Suzuki’s Damon Huffman made it look easy in route to a wire to wire win in the main event. After winning his heat earlier, Huffman nailed the holeshot ahead of Kawasaki’s Ray Crumb and from that point on, never looked back.

A Season on the Brink Round 8: Las Vegas (Finale)

Cycle News: “It bugs me a little bit that Gaddis is going to win the championship because I’m the better rider. I know I am." Phil Lawrence in Las Vegas after winning his heat race.

Phil Lawrence Vegas was his home race and after I won my heat race, that night for the title I told the crowd that, “I can’t believe Jimmy’s going to win because I’m a better rider.” What an idiot. And the crowd just went crazy on me!

Jimmy Perry Phil, I think, he was talking smack on the podium. Not that anybody is a good loser, but he was pretty bad.

Phil Lawrence I look back now, I’m almost thankful that Jimmy beat me because what a punk. And he was a good, mellow kid.

Jim Bacon I remember that I was pretty nervous about making any changes and even adjusting the compression one click had me wondering what I had done! It was a case of us just trying to overthink everything.

Gaddis was mentally confident and none of that stuff was going to bother him, and we knew that. So we weren’t worried about all that. Jim Bacon

Mitch Payton I wasn’t even there! I was in Ohio at a car race so I told my partner, I got to be in Vegas. We’re going for a championship. I said, I’ll drive to the first yellow and then I’m bringing the car in and I’m getting out. I pull the car in, immediately went to the rental, changed clothes at the car and rushed to the airport. I was late so I just parked the car outside the terminal and told the rental guys, ‘Here’s the keys, it’s right outside!’

Jim Bacon Gaddis was mentally confident and none of that stuff was going to bother him, and we knew that. So we weren’t worried about all that. We went around to some of the other Team Green riders—I remember I did personally and just said, hey, don’t do anything special. Don’t do anything different. Just go out there and race. Please don’t take him out. If he comes up behind you just race him clean and stick to your lines. As you well know, sometimes stuff goes wrong because you’re trying to get out of the way or you’re trying to do something. So we just wanted to make sure that they, especially the Team Green riders, weren’t panicking saying, “Oh, here comes Gaddis, I’ve got to get out of his way.” Everything will be fine if we just race like we’ve been racing.

Cycle News: “Despite the fact that it was a championship decider, the main event was a bit of a yawner. Huffman snared the lead early with Gaddis holding down second. At one point Gaddis passed Huffman on lap one for the lead but Huffman got him back and Gaddis dropped back a bit. 'I didn’t get that good of a start and then Jimmy (Gaddis) started coming over on me,' said Lawrence. 'That’s racing though. I looked up and saw where Huffman and Gaddis were and knew it would take a miracle (for me to win).'”

Mitch Payton I go to the plane gate and the door was shut. I pleaded with them and I’ve never seen them do this—they opened it back up. So I’m all sweating and stuff and they throw my bag up above and away we go to Vegas. I got to Vegas but I missed the 125 main event. I’m just rolling up to the pits and the first person I saw was Tommy Clowers. And I said, who won? I think he said Huffman. I’m like, how did Gaddis do? He goes, I think second or third. So I’m like, Yes! I turned the corner and I saw our truck and they were going off. It was a blast. And then we went back to town and I think we were staying at the old Riviera at the very end of town before they knocked it down. We were all hanging out down there and my buddy calls me and tells me we won the car race! So it was an awesome weekend. It was killer.

Alley Semar Those guys, you hear stuff in the pits. Somebody’s going to take somebody out, and blah, blah, blah. But none of that happened. Jimmy just knew he had the championship. I think it was fourth or better. He just went out and rode a smart race.

Mitch Payton I remember that when I got there Hooker said that Phil all day was trying to talk smack and walk by the truck. Phil told me one time that he was trying to psyche him out. I tried to get Phil to ride for me and he turned me down because we were going to ride a Kawi.

Phil Lawrence You should watch the interview from Vegas. I remember because I took my shirt off, I was always good at that. The guys from AMA told me, put it back on. And I told them ‘I’m not putting it on!’ What a punk I was, I can’t even believe it. Jimmy was awesome. I got along with him great. I was a punk, cocky kid. I look back now and I’m glad he won. Not glad, but my life wouldn’t be any different if I won or not.

“At the beginning of the season I didn’t think we very prepared,” said Huffman who won four races to Gaddis’ one. “It was my first year as a factory rider and I was coming back from so many points down but I’m happy with the way the end of the season went.” “I said some things earlier in the night but I didn’t mean them,” Lawrence told Cycle News. “I was just trying to throw Jimmy off but it didn’t work out. Those guys rode good and they deserve it.”

Damon Huffman I won Pasadena and San Jose. Then Vegas I won. Three in a row but I think Gaddis was top three every time. Then he threw out a quote, which at this point in my life I never heard, and I didn’t like it. He said, “Huffman won the battle but I won the war.” I think it was a quote in Cycle News. It was just something that I always remembered. That’s exactly what happened. I won more battles but overall he was more consistent and won the overall. I don’t even know how many points I lost by.

Huffman won the most battles, but Gaddis and Pro Circuit won the war. Moto Verte

Jimmy Gaddis I made a move on Huffman. I think I went back at him and tried to stuff him a little bit to get back around him or block him or something. I remember banging with him a little bit. And then I was like, Oh man, don’t throw it away. And then I think Alley was telling me, “Hey, you got this. Stay there. You don’t have to worry about it.” He was helping me out. So when I saw that I just relaxed and took the third and I knew I had the championship. It was great.

Mike Hooker Once we got to Vegas we knew that if we took care of business that we were going to be champions again. It felt good for Jimmy to be able to finally get a title there in his hometown and all that stuff. I think that was the bigger thing we were excited about was Jimmy was in his hometown at that time. I would say we had a little bit of confidence going in there.

Jimmy Gaddis I remember them guys were so pumped, too. They were as pumped as I was, or more. Everything was just a big celebration that night. It was like they brought out all the shirts. I remember they had to make two sets of shirts up in case we didn’t win. There was a lot of stress going into that last race. It was like, ‘Come on, you can do it, Gaddis.’

“It would’ve been a shame to blow it at the last race,” said Gaddis afterwards. “I just kept telling myself to stay up and I would be champ.”

